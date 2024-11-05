Double Fish 2024 Paris Olympics Commemorative Table Tennis Balls Limited Package





















For the best experience on our site, make sure you enable Javascript in your browser. Li Ning China 2024 Olympic National Table Tennis Team Training Jacket Double Fish Par40+ ITTF table tennis balls To commemorate the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Double Fish is proud to present a special limited edition box containing 5 or 3 premium table tennis balls, made exclusively for lovers of the sport Enhance your table tennis experience and show your support for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with the exclusive Double Fish 2024 Paris Commemorative Olympic Table Tennis Ball Pack. This limited edition set is the perfect mix of sportiness and collectible memorabilia. Product highlights: Limited edition: As a special edition, the Double Fish 2024 Paris Olympics Commemorative Table Tennis Balls are a rare find, making them highly sought after by enthusiasts and collectors around the world.

Iconic design: Each ball in this limited pack features a commemorative Olympic stamp and features exclusive prints that capture the essence of the Olympic Games.

Olympic colours: The pack contains five balls, each representing one of the Olympic ring colors, symbolizing the global unity and diversity of the Olympic spirit.

Cultural tribute: The balls are decorated with the classic Double Fish logo on one side and the French phrase “Paris Commemorative” along with the iconic Eiffel Tower on the other side, paying tribute to the host city of the 2024 Olympic Games.

Premium materials: Made from a blend of 81% polyester and 19% spandex, these balls provide a perfect balance between durability and performance.

PAR40+ Technology: Made from high quality ABS material, the Double Fish PAR40+ balls provide high strength, consistent performance and superior roundness for improved spin and control.

Professional standard: Designed to meet professional event standards, these balls are internally sewn for better weight distribution and precision during play.

ITTF Compliance: These balls meet International Table Tennis Federation standards and provide uniformity, precision, standardization and excellent feel. Elegant presentation: Advanced gift box: The Double Fish Commemorative Table Tennis Balls from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games come in an elegant gift box, making it an ideal gift for table tennis fans and collectors.

Collection value: With their unique design and limited edition status, these balls are not only functional, but also a valuable addition to any sports memorabilia collection. Why double fish: Double Fish has a rich history dating back to 1954 and their balls have been used in over 60 international competitions, including World Championships, World Cups and previous Olympic Games.

The Double Fish PAR40+ ball has been selected as the official ball for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, a testament to its quality and performance.



