Sports
SBLive/SI Top 25 National High School Football Rankings (11/4/2024)
One game caused a bit of a stir in this week's Power 25 rankings.
St. Frances Academy has had a season of ups and downs, but the Panthers then destroyed No. 3 IMG Academy 30-3 in Baltimore last week.
So, just like our SBLive Florida staff has revisited the state rankings Following that result, we also reevaluated how we view Sunshine States' top teams.
The Ascenders dropped out of this week's Power 25 and we moved up another Florida team, Chaminade-Madonna, six spots.
Here's the complete look at Week 12 of our SBLive/SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings.
November 4, 2024
Previous ranking: 1. Last week: Certainly. Orange (California) Lutheran 38-14
The Lancers were in the Power 25 this season, but the Monarchs showed no signs of disappointing after their loss to rival St. John Bosco last week. After the teams traded leads three times in the first quarter, Mater Dei took the lead midway through the second quarter with Jordan Davison Scoring twice increased the halftime lead to 31-14.
Next: November 15, vs. winner of Sierra Canyon-Servite, CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs
Previous ranking: 2. Last week: Certainly. Mesquite (Texas) 50-6
The Panthers led 43-0 midway through the second quarter, with running back Jaqualon Armstrong enjoying his Senior Night by rushing for three touchdowns and four-star tight end Zachery Turner catching two touchdown passes.
Next: November 7 in Cedar Hill (Texas)
Previous ranking: 4. Last week: Certainly. Coronado (Las Vegas) 51-0
Gaels quarterback Maika Eugenio was 10 of 12 for 251 yards and two touchdowns, including one to Derek Meadows, who had three catches for 136 yards as Bishop Gorman advanced to the 5A Division I playoffs.
Next: November 15, TBD, Nevada 5A Division I playoffs
Previous ranking: 5. Last week: Certainly. Roswell (Ga.) 35-20
The Eagles defeated their 5A Region 7 rivals for the sixth straight season to wrap up the regional title, with Miami going 15 of 23 for 288 yards and two touchdowns to Miami's Luke Nickel. Nickel also rushed for a touchdown. Tight end Ethan Barbour scored twice in the second half as Milton pulled away from a 21-20 halftime lead.
Next: November 15 vs. Woodstock (Ga.), Georgia 5A playoffs
Previous ranking: 6. Last week: Certainly. Mansfield (Texas) 59-11
The Panthers captured a third consecutive district title and earned their 30th consecutive regular season victory in style, with Chris Jimerson Jr. from North Texas went 14 of 24 for 297 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 80 yards and two scores.
Next: November 7 in Crowley (Texas)
Previous ranking: 7. Last week: Certainly. King (Houston) 42-14
Check out The five-star Ohio State records Devin Sanchez's kickoff return 102 yards for a score to quickly erase King's first touchdown late in the first half. Kaleb Bailey threw for three touchdowns, and the Mustangs are on the cusp of another district championship, but it won't be easy as they travel to 8-1 Summer Creek.
Next: November 8 at Summer Creek (Houston)
Previous ranking: 8. Last week: Certainly. Douglas County (Douglassville, Ga.) 49-28
The Trojans claimed their 34th region title and third in a row with USC commits Julian Lewis throwing career touchdown pass No. 132 as part of a 21-of-26, 290-yard, two-touchdown performance. Kimauri Farmer ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns, and Messiah Satterwhite added 101 yards and two scores on 13 carries.
Next: November 15 vs. Dacula, Georgia 6A Playoffs
Previous ranking: 9. Last week: Certainly. Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, NJ) 31-0
Senior wide receiver Quincy Porter, an Ohio State commit and a Navy All-American Bowl selection, caught eight passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns, including a 62-yarder late in the third quarter that pushed the lead to 24-0.
Next: November 16 vs. Seton Hall Prep, New Jersey Non-Public A Playoffs
Previous ranking: 10. Last week: Certainly. Los Alamitos (California) 40-14
The Diablos finished the regular season on a high note, with junior Luke Fahey throwing for 317 yards and three touchdowns and scoring on a 28-yard run, earning a first-round bye in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 bracket before he traveled to Centennial. in two weeks.
Next: November 15 at Centennial (Corona, California), CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs
Previous ranking: 12. Last week: Inactive
The Dreadnaughts earned a week off after playing twice in five days due to the recent wave of hurricanes that hit Florida.
Next: Nov. 6 in Sebring (Fla.)
Previous ranking: 11. Last week: Certainly. JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, California) 44-24
The Braves rebounded from last week's loss to No. 1 Mater Dei by eliminating the Lions. Freshman Koa Malauulu threw for 157 yards and three touchdowns, and Maliq Allen and Jeremy Lenore each went for 100 yards on the ground and scored a touchdown.
Next: November 15 vs. winner of Santa Margarita-Inglewood, CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs
Previous ranking: 13. Last week: Certainly. Frederick Douglass (Lexington, KY) 38-17
The Rebel duo of Montavin Tavi Quinsenberry and Demauriah Brown combined for more than 400 yards and three touchdowns as Boyle County climbed to No. 1 in the KHSAA Class 4A rankings and earned home field advantage until the Dec. 6 state final.
Next: November 8 vs. Perry County Central, Kentucky 4A Region 4 Playoffs
Previous ranking: 14. Last week: Certainly. Del Valle (Texas) 77-0
The Chaparrals secured the top division seed from District 26-6A, rushing for 262 yards, but they also learned they will have to compete in Division I this postseason because they have a larger enrollment than Austin, which also qualified for the play-offs.
Next: November 8 in Dripping Springs (Texas)
Previous ranking: 15. Last week: Certainly. Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.) 32-7
The Wolves held Mill Creek to fewest points the last four years, limited the Hawks to 144 yards (37 on the ground) and clinched the No. 1 seed from Region 8-6A. Jordan Allen caught five passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns.
Next: Nov. 15 vs. East Coweta (Sharpsburg, Ga.), Georgia 6A playoffs
Previous ranking: 16. Last week: Certainly. Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore) 31-0
The Cavaliers completed an undefeated regular season against the team they will face in the MIAA A Conference semifinals.
Next: Nov. 9 at Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore), MIAA A Conference playoffs
Previous ranking: 17. Last week: Certainly. Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic 49-17
David Gabriel-Georges ran for a 40-yard touchdown on Baylor's first play from scrimmage, and quarterback Briggs Cherry was responsible for four touchdowns as the Red Raiders secured a first-round bye in the Tennessee playoffs. They will face the winner of this week's first round between Knoxville Catholic and Memphis University School.
Next: November 15, TBA, Tennessee Division II-AAA quarterfinals
Previous ranking: 18. Last week: Def, Channelview (Texas) 55-0
The Eagles showed no hangover after last week's close loss to North Shore and dominated the one-win Falcons.
Next: November 7 vs. Goose Creek Memorial (Baytown, Texas)
Previous ranking: 19. Last week: Certainly. Chaparral (Scottsdale, Ariz.) 63-15
Dominic Lombardo ran for 83 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries, and Daniel Varga returned a fumble eight yards for a score as the Lions romped to victory.
Next: November 8 during Centennial (Peoria, Ariz.)
Previous ranking: 25. Last week: Inactive
The Lions are biding their time to learn their playoff path.
Next: TBD, Florida Class 1A playoffs
Previous ranking: NO. Last week: Certainly. then-No. 3 IMG Academy (Florida) 30-3
St. Frances Academy finally got a home game and took full advantage, edging then-No. 3 IMG Academy, 30-3. The Panthers became the first team ever to hold IMG Academy without a touchdown. They scored two defensive touchdowns, both by Auburn commit Wayne Henry, and turned the Ascenders over several times on downs.
Next: vs. Mount Zion Academy (Md.), Nov. 8
Previous ranking: 20. Last week: Certainly. Sycamore (Cincinnati) 63-7
This Ohio Region 4 first-round playoff game was a no contest. Roman Mason returned two interceptions for touchdowns, and the Crusaders built a 35-0 lead after one quarter, holding the Aviators to 71 yards.
Next: November 8 vs. Lakota East (Liberty Township, Ohio), Ohio Region 4 Playoffs
Previous ranking: 21. Last week: Certainly. Marvin Ridge (Waxhaw, NC) 45-13
The Warriors avenged last year's loss to the Mavericks, pulling away after Marvin Ridge closed within 21-13 with a field goal with 7:21 left in the third quarter.
Next: Nov 19, 15 vs. AL Brown (Kannapolis, NC), North Carolina 4A Playoffs
Previous ranking: 22. Last week: Inactive
The Explorers received a first-round bye in the Pennsylvania playoffs, but a rematch with St. Josephs Prep, whom they defeated 35-34 in four overtimes in early October, looms.
Next: November 9 vs. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia)
Previous ranking: 23. Last week: Certainly. Westlake (Saratoga Springs, Utah) 56-0
The Chargers cruised to victory as Weston Briggs scored four touchdowns, and Keaton Adamson returned a fumble 10 yards for a score in the second quarter.
Next: November 8 vs. Weber (Pleasant View, Utah), Utah 6A playoffs
Previous ranking: 24. Last week: Certainly. Springfield (Ill.) 67-0
The Flyers opened the 6A playoffs with a dominant performance, scoring on all ten of their possessions behind a solid effort from senior Kendrick Lyons (17 of 22, 230 yards, three touchdowns), and the defense allowed one first down.
Next: November 8-9, vs. Normal (Ill.) West, Illinois 6A Playoffs
Editor's note: The original version of this week's SBLive/SI Top 25 High School Football Rankings had IMG Academy (6-2) at No. 20 instead of St. Frances Academy (7-3). Those teams were changed after publication. The updated rankings do not reflect the opinions of the original author.
