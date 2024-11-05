Cleveland.com girls tennis All-Stars 2024: Meet the best of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio Gilmour Academy tennis coach Claudia Althans knew she had something special in her Grier Peckham And Caroline Koch the first time they took the court for varsity action.

To open the season, the highly touted freshmen paired up at the Columbus School for Girls Doubles Invitational at No. 1 in senior doubles. The duo cruised to the title, defeating Olentangy (8-1), Hathaway Brown (8-1) and Hawken (6-2, 6-4).

I saw them play together in the first tournament of the year and I was completely impressed, Althans said. I thought they could win the state title that way.

It was a sign of things to come, as the two starred at No. 2 and No. 3 singles for the Lancers during the season, going a combined 30-0. The freshmen teamed up for the state tournament and showed their chemistry to win the Division II state doubles championship, the first in school history.

After one of the most historic seasons as freshmen in NE Ohio, Grier Peckham and Caroline Koch are the 2024 cleveland.com girls tennis players of the year.

It starts with their chemistry. They are best friends, on and off the field, and it shows. They are always there to pick each other up, Atleast added. You don't often see these kinds of doppelgängers in high school, let alone as freshmen. It's really impressive.

After battling their way to both the Strongsville sectional and NE Ohio district titles, winning each match in straight sets, the Lancers duo defeated a strong Cincinnati Indian Hill team in the semifinals (6-3, 5-7 , 6-2) and capped it off by beating Dayton Miami Valley in the state championship (6-4, 6-1).

It means so much to us, especially as freshmen. I knew her [Grier] since I was in kindergarten, Koch said. Growing up together and being so close, I think it helps with our chemistry on the field. We understand each other and how each other plays.

We've been playing since we were little, so doing this together means a lot, Peckham added. Staying simple and pushing each other on helped us get through it. The fact that we know each other so well translates into our movements and communication on the field.

Peckham and Koch finished the season a combined 47-1 (15-0 as a pair), earning first-team All-Ohio and leading the Lancers (17-1) to a second-place team ranking at the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association. state championship.

Here are the rest of this season's girls tennis All-Stars:

First team

Genevieve Hayden, Orange, freshman

Hayden impressed in her first varsity season, claiming the Chagrin Valley Conference title at No. 1 singles, finishing second at the Division II state singles tournament and earning first-team All-Ohio.

She dominated her way to the Wooster sectional title and the NE Ohio district championship, winning every match in straight sets while surrendering just 10 games in the eight wins.

At the state level, she defeated Mallory Hitchcock of Eaton, a two-time doubles champion, in the semifinals (6-4, 6-4), before falling in the finals to three-time singles champion Amiya Bowles of Bexley, (6 -4, 6-1).

“I'm really proud of the effort she put in to get here,” said Orange coach Rich Bole. The run she made is remarkable for a kid that age.

Anna Mancino, Magnificat, senior

Mancino culminated her strong career by earning first-team All-Ohio honors in Division I and compiling a 26-4 record at No. 1 singles for the Blue Streaks.

She won the Medina sectional title and the NE Ohio district championship, securing her third trip to state, where she finished third (career best) before losing in the semifinals to eventual champion Addison Cassidy of Mason (6-4 , 6-2).

She was great throughout the tournament. She keeps getting better every year, Magnificat coach Chris Johnson said. She made it to the second day. Just having a shot at a state championship is what every high school player strives for. And for her to have that was a great achievement. It was a great way to go out.

Mancino will look to continue playing tennis at the Division I college level next fall.

Brooke McNeal, Kenston, senior

McNeal was undefeated in the regular season for the second year in a row at No. 1 singles and continued her illustrious career by earning her fourth straight Western Reserve Conference Player of the Year award. She led the Bombers to their fifth consecutive conference title and accomplished the rare feat of a golden match, winning every point in a victory (6-0, 6-0) against Chardon.

McNeal made the jump to Division I (from DII) this year and continued her high level of play, finishing second in the NE Ohio District (to Mancino) and qualifying for the state tournament (third year in a row).

At the state level, the senior won her first-round match (6-4, 6-1) before withdrawing in the quarterfinals due to injury. She finished in the top eight in the state and earned second-team All-Ohio honors.

Elena Fleming (senior) and Ella Workinger (freshman), Notre Dame Cathedral Latin

Fleming ended her distinguished career in historic fashion. She was a dominant singles player, finishing the regular season 22–0 at No. 1 singles, earning the Crown Conference title and MVP (fourth straight year) and becoming the first player in school history to reach 100 career wins .

A two-time state singles qualifier, Fleming decided to team up with Workinger for tournament play in her senior season.

The duo went on a historic run, winning both the Solon sectional title and the NE Ohio district title. At the state level, they became the first players in program history to reach the championship, finishing second behind defending state champion Mason.

I never thought they would make it to the finals, but it is amazing what they have achieved, said NDCL coach Derek Kohanski. The effort was there all the time. It's unbelievable that Elena is dating as a senior and Ella is experiencing this as a freshman. I couldn't be prouder.

The pair earned first-team All-Ohio after going 12-1 in the tournament.

Second team

Dani Forte, Hawken, Junior

Forte had another strong season for the Hawks, claiming her third consecutive berth at the Division II state tournament, where she advanced to the quarterfinals.

She cruised to the Solon sectional title, winning every match in straight sets, while dropping one match to finish second in the NE Ohio district (to Hayden). The junior earned second-team All-Ohio and finished the season 20-4, with three of those losses coming to state finalists (Hayden and Bowles).

Emma Liu, Hudson, freshman

In her first season, Liu lived up to the talent of her three-star recruit status as she led the Explorers to their fifth consecutive Suburban League-National Conference title and captured the No. 1 singles crown.

She won the Springside sectional championship and placed third in the NE Ohio district to qualify for state in Division I, falling in the first round to state finalist Soleil Cordell of Olentangy Berlin. Liu finished the season 18-4.

Abigail Lynch, Gilmour Academy, sophomore

Playing No. 1 singles, Lynch was undefeated in the regular season and finished 21-2.

She won the Strongsville sectional title and secured her second straight berth at the Division II state tournament, where she advanced to the quarterfinals. She led the Lancers to the OTCA state championship (where they finished second) and earned second-team All-Ohio.

Anna Mills and Ava Kamensky, Hathaway Brown, sophomores

A year after qualifying for the district tournament in singles, Mills teamed with Kamensky to make a strong tournament run in doubles. The Blazers duo placed second in both the Strongsville Section and NE Ohio District, falling to eventual state champions Gilmour each time to qualify for state in Division II.

In Wooster, they advanced to the quarterfinals before falling in three sets to state finalists from Dayton Miami Valley (6-3, 2-6, 6-0). They received second-team All-Ohio honors.

Lily Guiler (junior) and Adele Tokmazeysky (freshman), Orange

The Dutch doubles pair finished the season 13-2. They claimed the Wooster section title and finished third in the NE Ohio district to qualify for the state tournament in Division II.

At the state level, the Lions duo won their first round match (6-0, 6-0) and earned second-team All-Ohio.

Honorable mention

Eva Amourgis, Walsh Jesuit, sophomore

Audrey Austin, Perry, senior

Amy Beebe, CVCA, senior

Elizabeth Chen, Hathaway Brown, Junior

Corinne Daniels, Magnificat, Senior

Ally Haynes, Highland, Senior

Bella Hsieh, Hawken, senior

Valeria Kislyansky, Hawken, sophomore

Mallory Koch, Strongsville, freshman

Fall Korey, Avon Lake, senior

Elizabeth Meiners, Avon Lake, Sr

Delanie Moore, CVCA, freshman

Kyla Moore, CVCA, senior

Karlie Nicolae, Archbishop Hoban, Junior

Claire Schlak, Hoogland, junior

Haley Slay, Archbishop Hoban, senior

Lauren Stephens, Walsh Jesuit, senior

Rida Tahir, Laurier, sophomore

Molly Williams, Magnificat, Junior

Kat Yates, Midview, Senior