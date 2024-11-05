Timothe Chalamet's upcoming Ping Pong biopic is one of A24's most expensive films of all time





Marty Supremea ping-pong movie starring Timothe Chalamet is reportedly one of A24's most expensive projects ever. Directed by Josh Safdie, the upcoming film, currently filming in New York, is loosely based on the life of table tennis legend Marty Reisman, who dominated the sport in the 1950s. Next to Chalamet, the Marty Supreme The cast stars Gwyneth Paltrow in a supporting role, with Tyler The Creator also making his acting debut alongside supporting actors such as Fran Drescher, Abel Ferrara and Sandra Bernhard.





A new report from Term that now appears Marty Supreme's budget has made the film the talk of the town at the American Film Market in Las Vegas. The report notes that buyers at the event indicated that the film's budget is as much as $90 million, but Term's own sources estimate the budget closer to $70 million. This last figure is comparable to The crushing machinean A24 wrestling biopic starring Dwayne Johnson from Josh's brother, Benny Safdie. The $70 million price tags make both films the most expensive A24 productions ever. Together Benny and Josh Safdie directed films such as

Uncut gemstones

(2019) and

Good time

(2017).

Although such a price tag would be unusual for a more traditional sports biopic, the report notes Marty Supreme is presented and positioned as “a fast-paced, globe-trotting adventure comedy in the vein of Wolf of Wall Street and Catch Me If You Can.”

What Marty Supreme's budget means for the film's box office chances Will the film be able to break even? The fact that A24 currently has the two most expensive films ever in production speaks to the company's ambitions. For context: Alex Garland's Civil war (2024) was the company's previous biggest film ever, and that film had a budget of $50 million. That dystopian thriller was released earlier this year with a major marketing campaign and was a box office success, grossing $126 million worldwide. That is now clear A24 hopes to move more into the area with a large budget after spending the past decade working primarily with budgets well under $25 million.

Related Every Timothe Chalamet movie ranked from worst to best Timothe Chalamet's acting chops and good fortune have propelled him to megastardom. Here are all of his films, broken down and ranked from worst to best. With a budget of $70 million, Marty Supreme will likely be looking at a breakeven point between $140 million and $175 million. Since most who have no knowledge of the table tennis world will have no idea who Reisman is, A24 is clearly counting on Chalamet himself to be a big draw here. This isn't a bad guess, considering Chalamet headlined Denis Villeneuve's critically acclaimed film Dune: part two (2024) and that of Paul King Wonka (2023), grossing $714 million and $634 million, respectively. Yet both titles were also based on existing IP.

Our take on Marty Supreme's budget The upcoming A24 film could give Chalamet a major career boost Even with Chalamet, Marty Supreme is a risk. However, the film will serve as an interesting test to see how much of an appeal Chalamet himself has for audiences.apart from the popular IP. If Marty Supreme succeeds, Chalamet is essentially cemented as one of the biggest and most powerful young movie stars in Hollywood today, a small group. This move is also exciting for A24, and it will be interesting to see how the company brings unique stories to life with higher production values. A24 films don't tend to look or feel like other Hollywood films, and they often have more niche appeal. Navigating this gap between artistic vision and commercial imperatives will become more complex as budgets expand, and Marty Supreme It will certainly be an exciting venture in this regard.

Source: Term In 1950s New York, Marty Reisman rises through the underground world of table tennis and transforms the sport with his acrobatic skills and flamboyant personality. As he navigates fame, fortune and a cast of colorful characters, his obsession with winning collides with personal struggles in this biopic directed by Josh Safdie. Director Josh Safdie Release date December 25, 2024 Writers Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie Character(s) Not credited, Marty Reisman Main genre Sport Expand

