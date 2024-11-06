Syracuse Crunch announces the inaugural class of the Syracuse Hockey Hall of Fame

SYRACUSE, NY The Syracuse Crunch has announced five people for induction into the Syracuse Hockey Hall of Fame Inaugural Class.

The Inaugural Class will feature Scott Walker, Howard Dolgon, Ed Kochian, Alan Taylor and Brian Elwell.

Embraced by Syracuse fans for his work ethic, the undersized Walker took on everyone of every shape and size, earning him the nickname “Wild Thing.” Walker combined an intimidating physical presence with strong offensive instincts to become an early fan favorite in Syracuse. He played 74 games for the Crunch in their inaugural season of 1994–95 and amassed a team-leading 334 penalty minutes. He totaled 67 points in 89 career Crunch matches. Originally drafted as a defenseman, a position he had played growing up, Walker's aggressive style and skating ability allowed him to play on the right wing, a position he thrived at during a long NHL career with 829. total games with Vancouver, Nashville, Carolina and Washington.

Dolgon has been the driving force behind the Crunch since the team's founding in 1994. Under his leadership, the Crunch is the third-longest team in the AHL currently in their 31st season. In 2010, Dolgon was honored by the AHL as the recipient of the James C. Hendy Memorial Award as the league's outstanding executive director. He officiated the Mirabito Outdoor Classic, the first outdoor game in AHL history, which was hosted by the Crunch at the New York State Fairgrounds on February 20, 2010 and set an AHL single-game attendance record of 21,508. In 2014, he was selected as the winner of the Thomas Ebright Award for outstanding career contributions to the AHL. On November 22, 2014, Dolgon set another hockey benchmark when he led the Crunch and hosted the first hockey game at Syracuse University's then Carrier Dome as part of the Toyota Frozen Dome Classic. The game set an indoor attendance record in the United States with 30,715 fans. Dolgon was inducted into the New York State Hockey Hall of Fame in July 2024.

Kochian served as deputy county executive for Onondaga County for 28 years and was instrumental in bringing the Crunch to Syracuse. As a point of contact for the province during his long tenure as deputy district administrator, he worked closely with the Crunch and the arena. to negotiate a fair lease agreement that would allow professional hockey to flourish in Syracuse. His dedication to the county, its citizens and the Crunch played a key role in bringing the team to Syracuse and keeping it here 31 years later.

Taylor is a pioneer in the sports public relations industry, representing Fortune 500 companies such as MasterCard, General Mills and Gillette in their numerous sports sponsorship programs. He played a key behind-the-scenes role in the creation of the Crunch and remains one of the team's General Partners, a position he has held since 1994. Throughout his glorious career, he has worked closely with iconic athletes such as Billie Jean King, Michael Jordan, Pele and Hank Aaron, to name a few.

Elwell played an integral role in bringing the Crunch to Syracuse. After retiring from his playing career, where he appeared in 233 games with the Syracuse Blazers, he became the owner and operator of Back Door Tavern, keeping him in the area. Elwell was an adopted son of Syracuse and was one of the most popular players to ever wear a Blazer jersey. His love for the game, long after his playing days were over, inspired him to take a leadership role in the “Ice the Future” effort, designed to lure an AHL team back to Syracuse. Elwell passed away on March 20, 2023.

The induction of the Syracuse Hockey Hall of Fame Inaugural Class will take place during a ceremony at the Upstate Medical University Arena on Saturday, November 23. The inductees will also be honored in a pregame ceremony when the Crunch hosts the Hershey Bears at 7 p.m.

The Syracuse Hockey Hall of Fame was established to honor and celebrate individuals for their outstanding achievements and contributions to hockey in Syracuse. The Syracuse Hockey Hall of Fame will be housed on the second floor of the Upstate Medical University Arena.

