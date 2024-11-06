Biggest sign Nathan McSweeney is favorite to open the batting for Australia, India A match, details, Test match





Adam Gilchrist, Kerry OKeeffe and David Warner all agreed that Nathan McSweeney should be Australia's next opener and now it looks like the South Australian captain has well and truly got the inside track for the first Test against India later this month. Both News Corp And The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Tuesday that McSweeney will open the batting for Australia A against India A at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday. It is the surest sign yet that McSweeney, who was the most impressive of all the contenders in the first match against India, will join Usman Khawaja at the top of the rankings. Of course, Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris and Sam Konstas will all have at least the first innings to stake their claims. But for now, it looks like McSweeney is the frontrunner, which echoes what Gilchrist said foxsports.com.au on Monday, even though he was quite conflicted. Watch every ball of the Australia A v India A LIVE and ad-free while playing | Day 1 THURS 10:55 | New to Kayo? Get your first month for just $1. Limited time offer. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Australian openers fail at ODI audition | 01:32 Like most people, I can't quite figure out who I think should be in there, Gilchrist said. In general, I always thought you don't make openers. They are what they are, and they have gone through their cricket progression in that position and made runs in Shield cricket. But Nathan McSweeney has raised his hand. Justin Langer wasn't an opener, but suddenly he got an opportunity and went on to have a great career as an opener. Maybe the mold is there to be broken and McSweeney might just be the one. He looks like a quiet young man. He had a lot of respect from his peers and the authority above seemed to hold him in high esteem, so it seems like he might be the frontrunner at the moment. It comes after McSweeney topped the scoring for Australia A in the first innings last week with 39 from 131 balls, before backing it up with an unbeaten 88 in a seven-wicket win. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Warner reveals flaws in potential openers | 01:37 After that win, McSweeney said he was very confident in his game and was ready to make his Test debut when his name was called. “I think I'm playing pretty well right now,” McSweeney told reporters at the post-match press conference. I'm really confident in my game. I'm making progress and I'm hitting some of the best innings I've played. Hopefully I can continue to learn and get better. When the opportunity arises, I feel like I'll be ready for it. If not, I'll keep working hard and hope one day I get that call.

