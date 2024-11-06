When will the College Football Playoffs rankings be released? Everything to know

A new era begins Tuesday in the College Football Playoff.

For the first time, the CFP Committee will reveal its top 25 rankings for the 12-team playoffs. These rankings are obviously not final, as there are still four weeks left in the 2024 college football regular season, plus a conference championship weekend. But it gives us a first look at what the committee thinks about each contender as a team jockeying for position to make the 12-team tournament. Before we look ahead to Tuesday's rankings reveal, here's a look at FOX Sports National College Football analyst RJ Young's CFP predictions:

Let's take a look at everything you need to know before the rankings are revealed on Tuesday at 7pm.

When will the rankings be released?

The first CFP rankings will be released Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Here's a look at the full list of when the CFP rankings will be released:

Tuesday November 5: 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday November 12: 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday November 19: 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday November 26: 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday December 3: 7:00 PM ET

Sunday December 8:Noon ET

How can I see the rankings revealed?

ESPN broadcasts the top 25 of the rankings every week.

Who is on the CFP Committee?

The CFP Committee has been 13-member since its inaugural season in 2014 and includes athletic directors from Power 4 conferences, former coaches, players and ex-media members. Former Nevada coach Chris Ault, Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk, former Ohio/Wake Forest/Baylor coach Jim Grobe, Michigan AD Warde Manuel, former Arizona State offensive lineman Randall McDaniel, former Toledo/Missouri coach Gary Pinkel, Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades, former Oregon State/Nebraska coach Mike Riley, Miami (OH.) athletic director David Sayler, former Nebraska offensive lineman Will Shields, former sportswriter Kelly Whiteside, Virginia athletic director Carla Williams and athletic director of Arkansas Hunter Yurachek make up this year's 13-member committee .

Committee members must recuse themselves if discussions arise about certain schools, such as their alma mater or their current employer.

Ohio State beats Penn State 20-13 in Happy Valley

How does the committee determine the ranking?

The committee uses a handful of factors to help determine the top 25. It uses metrics such as strength of schedule, head-to-head competition and “comparative results of common opponents (without boosting the margin of victory),” according to the CFP website.

In addition, the committee takes into account “other relevant factors”, with the unavailability of key players being mentioned as one of those factors. For example, the committee pointed to Jordan Travis' season-ending injury as one of the reasons why undefeated Florida State was excluded from the four-team playoff field in 2023.

How is the 12-team bracket made?

The twelve-team bracket may not necessarily consist of the twelve highest-ranked teams. The four highest-ranked conference champions receive the top four seeds and a bye in the first round. Additionally, the fifth-highest ranked conference champion will also receive an automatic bid into the 12-team field, allowing a team from the Group of 5 to make the playoffs. A Group 5 team can receive a first-round bye if it is one of the four highest-ranked conference champions.

The seven other spots in the 12-team field are at-large bids, determined by the seven highest-ranked teams that are not among the conference's five highest-ranked winners.

There are a few teams that are not eligible for automatic eligibility into the College Football Playoff. All independents can only qualify as a general team. Notre Dame is the only independent that apparently still has a chance to make the playoffs. If so, its starting number cannot be higher than fifth place, even if the committee ranks it as one of the top four teams. Notre Dame is therefore not eligible for a bye in the first round.

Oregon State and Washington State are also ineligible for an automatic bid to the postseason, as the Pac-12 is not one of the conferences eligible for automatic playoff entry.

Oregon remains undefeated and can Michigan turn the tide?

When does the 2024 College Football Playoff start?

The first game of the College Football Playoff is on Friday, December 20. With one first round match taking place on that Friday, three more are scheduled for Saturday, December 21. The highest seed in each of the four matchups will get to play on their home court or location of their choice.

What happens after the first round?

The 12-team playoffs are a bracket format, so there is no reseeding after each round. The four quarterfinals will take place as part of bowl games. The first quarterfinal takes place on Tuesday, December 31, when two teams face off in the Fiesta Bowl. The remaining three quarterfinals (Rose Bowl, Peach Bowl, Sugar Bowl) will take place on New Year's Day.

The semifinals will also be bowl games. The Orange Bowl will host a matchup between two semifinalists on Thursday, January 9, while the other two semifinalists meet a day later at the Cotton Bowl.

The national championship game is scheduled for Monday, January 20 and will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

What should I know about the history of the first CFP poll of each season?

Oregon seems likely to be the No. 1 team in the CFP rankings for the 2024 season. Historically, that hasn't been a good thing. Only two teams have won the national championship after being ranked No. 1 in the first CFP poll of the season: 2020 Alabama and 2021 Georgia.

However, the team that earned the No. 1 ranking in the first CFP poll of the year would make the four-team playoffs in seven out of ten seasons. Under the 12-team format, all 10 teams that earned the No. 1 ranking in the first CFP poll of the year would have made the playoffs that same year.

Ohio State in 2014 had the lowest ranking for a team in the first CFP poll that would go on to win the national championship that same season. The Buckeyes were ranked 16th in the initial poll that year before falling into a four-team field in the final poll of the year.

However, Ohio State's 2014 season was an anomaly in the four-team era. The remaining nine national champions were in the top four of the first CFP poll in the season they won it all.

