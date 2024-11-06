Find out who her trainer is here!





Serena Williams' passion for tennis might pass on to the next generation! On Monday, November 4, the tennis legend shared a heartwarming moment with her youngest daughter Adira, who appears to be taking her first steps towards the court. In an Instagram Reel, the 43-year-old athlete posted a video of 14-month-old Adira standing next to her on a tennis court, already curious about the game. In the adorable video, Adira picks up a tennis ball and Serena encourages her little one to throw it into a basket of balls, saying, “Hey Adira, put it in here!” But in true toddler fashion, Adira decides to make her way by running to a fence, throwing the ball against it, and then wandering over to a nearby white bench. “She just did it, man,” Serena can be heard saying as she laughs at the impromptu detour. “We turned the camera on, she doesn't want to do it.” Serena captioned the video with a playful question: “When is it too soon? @adiraohanian,” referencing her daughter's already budding interest in the sport. Fans and fellow athletes flooded the comments, happy to see Serena sharing her love of the game with her youngest. “If you don't already know, the greatest athlete of all time is your mother,” one fan joked. “The next two sisters, Ohanian's sisters,” another person said, referring to her firstborn, 7-year-old Olympiawith husband Alexis Ohanian41. The family's posts often include playful glimpses into their lives, and fans have previously seen Olympia escorting her mother to the court and even practicing her swings on the court. As Adira begins to explore her mother's world, it looks like both girls are well on their way to carrying on Serena's legacy, on their terms of course! © Getty Images Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and their daughter attend the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Trocadero on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Serena Williams reveals details about Adira's birth Serena Williams had a harrowing birth with her firstborn, Olympia. During labor, things took a crucial turn when Olympia's heart rate dropped significantly during contractions, raising immediate concerns about the baby's well-being. As the situation escalated, medical professionals made the decision to perform an emergency caesarean section to ensure a safe delivery. Fortunately, Olympia was delivered safely, but the circumstances took a heavy toll on Serena. After the operation, she suffered life-threatening complications that nearly cost her her life. Despite the trauma, both mother and daughter eventually recovered, highlighting the intense challenges and risks associated with childbirth. After such a terrifying experience, Serena shared her two birth experiences. An emergency C-section is intimidating in itself, but Serena faced additional challenges when she was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism, a life-threatening blockage in one of her pulmonary arteries caused by a blood clot that had traveled from another part of her body. To make matters worse, her surgical wound reopened, and when she returned to surgery, doctors discovered a hematoma, a collection of blood that collects outside blood vessels. © Getty Images Serena Williams attends The Prelude To The Olympics on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Serena's experience left her on bed rest for six weeks. Once she was healthy again, she embraced motherhood and enjoyed her time with her only child, Olympia. When she learned a few years later that she was pregnant with Adira, born in August 2023, she took a proactive approach to her delivery. “T” “This time I went in with a plan. I like to say I did the best I could, and this was no different,” she said. “I literally looked at it as a Grand Slam: how can I succeed? Remembering the trauma and danger associated with Olympia's birth, she decided not to take any chances and planned a caesarean section in advance. “Looking back, I know I'll never have that moment again,” she told Glamour. “For whatever strange reason, that makes me a little sad, but I guess that's just my own feeling.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hola.com/us/celebrities/20241105728318/serena-williams-younger-daughter-adira-tennis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos