Denver Hockey remains at No. 1





DENVER University of Denver Hockey remained the No. 1 team in the country for the sixth poll this season and for the seventh straight after the latest USCHO.com and USA Hockey/The Rink Live rankings were released Monday. Denver improved to 8-0-0 on the season after winning 6-0 on Friday and 5-1 on Saturday at Yale. It's the program's best start since it also won its first eight games in 2019-20, and the team is just shy of tying the program record of a 9-0-0 start in 2001-02. The Pioneers have been the near-unanimous top pick in both polls for several weeks now, including 48 of 50 first-place votes and 998 of 1,000 points overall in the latest USCHO.com rankings. No. No. 3 Minnesota and No. 6 Cornell also received the highest votes in the poll. DU earned 33 of 34 first-place votes in the USA Hockey/The Rink Live rankings, with No. 6 Cornell earning the other top vote. Boston College trails Denver at No. 2, while Minnesota jumped past Michigan State at No. 3 in the USCHO.com poll. MSU moved down just one spot to No. 4 and Maine comes in at No. 5. The USA Hockey/The Rink Live rankings feature the same top five selections, but Minnesota and Michigan are tied at No. 3. The National Collegiate Hockey Conference has five schools ranked, all of which are in the top 15 of most conferences. Overall, the NCHC has the third-most schools in the USCHO.com poll, while Hockey East and the Big Ten each have six. The Colorado institutions lead the NCHC in the rankings, with Colorado College at No. 8/8 behind Denver, while North Dakota comes in at No. 10/10, helping the NCHC tie for most squads in the top 10 across all leagues. St. Cloud State is ranked 12/14 and Western Michigan is ranked 14/12. Omaha and Arizona State received votes in both polls. About USCHO.com: The Division I men's hockey poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. About the USA Hockey/The Rink Live Poll: The 30th annual USA Hockey/The Rink Live Men's College Hockey Poll is conducted each week in partnership with the American Hockey Coaches Association. The poll includes input from coaches and journalists representing each of the six NCAA Division I hockey conferences, as well as composite votes from officials from the AHCA and USA Hockey. NEXT:No. 1 Denver celebrates its 75th anniversary this weekend when the Pioneers host Lindenwood at Magness Arena. Both Friday and Saturday's games begin at 7:00 PM MT and will air exclusively on NCHC.tv. CARDS: A limited number of tickets are still available for Denver hockey's 75th anniversary in 2024-2025. Click here for more information and purchase.

