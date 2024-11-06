PFT's Week 10 2024 NFL Power Rankings

1. Lions (last week No. 1; 7-1): A convincing win outdoors makes the case for not having to play outdoors in the postseason.

2. Chiefs (No. 2; 8-0): At what point do we start talking about them running the table?

3. Bills (No. 4; 7-2): The best teams win when most of the game feels like they're going to lose.

4. Commanders (No. 6; 7-2): Another big test comes this weekend when the Steelers come to town.

5. Ravens (No. 8; 6-3): They're unstoppable when they play like they did against the Broncos. Can they hold on?

6. Steelers (No. 7; 6-2): The next nine games offer plenty of challenges, starting with the Commanders and the Ravens.

7. Eagles (No. 9; 6-2): Saquon's running back should be a model for the NFL's version of a Heisman Trophy.

8. Vikings (No. 10; 6-2): With three winning road games, they have a chance to keep pace with the Lions.

9. Packers (No. 3; 6-3): The bye comes at a perfect time, as Jordan Love isn't inclined to not play even if he shouldn't.

10. Falcons (No. 11; 6-3): A three-team race became a two-team race and became a potential NFC South clinch on Dec. 1.

11. Texans (No. 5; 6-3): In the first of three straight primetime games, the Texans weren't ready for their closeout.

12. Cardinals (No. 14; 5-4): They have quietly become the team to beat in the NFC West.

13. 49ers (No. 12; 4-4): With Christian McCaffrey returning, there's still time for the 49ers to make a run.

14. Chargers (No. 18; 5-3): Jim Harbaugh knows how to turn around bad teams better than anyone.

15. Broncos (No. 13; 5-4): In Baltimore, they looked at how far they have to go to be a great team. And they must forget it all.

16. Rams (No. 20; 4-4): Matthew Stafford would like another chance to return to Detroit in the playoffs.

17. Buccaneers (No. 15; 4-5): If they get Mike Evans back, things will be different.

18. Bengals (No. 22; 4-5): A visit to Baltimore on Thursday night will say a lot about whether they can turn the tide.

19. Seahawks (No. 16; 4-5): 3-0 feels like forever ago.

20. Bears (#17; 4-4): The Hail Mary hangover lingered longer than it should.

21. Colts (No. 19; 4-5): Anthony Richardson may get another chance to tap soon.

22. Jets (No. 30; 3-6): Apparently it takes two quarters for the cayenne pepper and water to take effect.

23. Cowboys (No. 21; 3-5): Jerry's anger is gradually exposed.

24. Browns (No. 24; 2-7): No W's were eaten in the play of this game.

25. Dolphins (No. 26; 2-6): Remember when Stephen Ross declared this team was ready to win a Super Bowl?

26. Jaguars (No. 27; 2-7): Have Bill Belichick's backchannels started yet?

27. Giants (No. 28; 2-7): Recreate the Giants Gabbagool!

28. Raiders (No. 29; 2-6): The Raiders could eventually call a staffing agency to fill out the coaching staff.

29. Titans (No. 31; 2-7): Titans, don't waste your chance to draft a franchise quarterback.

30. Patriots (No. 25; 2-7): Will Jerod Mayo be one and done?

31. Panthers (No. 32; 2-7): Chances are this is temporary.

32. Saints (No. 23; 2-7): Lose to the worst team in the league and become the worst team in the league.