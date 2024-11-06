Usman Khawaja reflects on identity and inclusivity in Australia: if I don't stand up for it, who will? | Cricket news

Usman Khawaja shared his insights on his challenges growing up in the predominantly 'white' culture of Australian cricket.

Speak with ABC SportsKhawaja, who was born in Pakistan and moved to Australia as a child, described the pressure he felt to conform to a certain image in order to succeed in the sport he loved.

“I wanted to be as 'Australian' as possible,” Khawaja said, recalling his growing years as a young cricketer.

“I wanted to be as white as possible because I felt like that's what I had to do to play for Australia.”

Khawaja noted that Australian cricket has traditionally been represented mainly by players from white backgrounds, making it challenging for him to fit in as a Pakistani Muslim immigrant.



Australian Usman Khawaja, right, celebrates with teammate Steve Smith after scoring 100 runs against South Africa during the second day of their cricket test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Thursday, January 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

The Australian opener also revealed how the transformative events of September 11, 2001 added a new level of difficulty to his experience.

After September 11, a lot has changed, all over the world. There were many things I had seen and experienced as a child. He talked about how this shift affected him and others from similar backgrounds, often resulting in a sense of exclusion or alienation in the wider society.

In recent years, Khawaja has embraced his identity, both as a respected cricketer and as a voice for those without a platform. He reflected on the legacy he wants to leave behind, explaining, “Especially over the last five years, I've been thinking about what legacy I want to leave in this game. I have been playing cricket for a long time and people will remember me as a cricketer. But there is so much about Australia that I love and want everyone to experience.

Khawaja emphasized the importance of making Australian cricket accessible to people from all backgrounds. Khawaja said many Australians have misconceptions about people who are different from them, but hopes his presence in the sport can break down some of these barriers.

Pakistani-born Australian opener Usman Khawaja. (PHOTO: Usman Khawaja via X)

People often fear what they don't understand, he noted. But you don't have to understand everything. I'm still human; I'm still a person. Where I come from or what I believe in doesn't matter.

Usman Khwaja expressed concern about the divisions he sees, not only in the sport, but within the greater Australian community. Khawaja believes that certain social forces try to drive wedges between people based on race or religion. When I see people creating hatred and trying to divide the Australian community based on beliefs or backgrounds, I feel an obligation to stand up for all people like me and those who have no voice, Khawaja claimed. If I don't stand up for that, who will?