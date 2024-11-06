Sports
Usman Khawaja reflects on identity and inclusivity in Australia: if I don't stand up for it, who will? | Cricket news
Usman Khawaja shared his insights on his challenges growing up in the predominantly 'white' culture of Australian cricket.
Speak with ABC SportsKhawaja, who was born in Pakistan and moved to Australia as a child, described the pressure he felt to conform to a certain image in order to succeed in the sport he loved.
“I wanted to be as 'Australian' as possible,” Khawaja said, recalling his growing years as a young cricketer.
“I wanted to be as white as possible because I felt like that's what I had to do to play for Australia.”
Khawaja noted that Australian cricket has traditionally been represented mainly by players from white backgrounds, making it challenging for him to fit in as a Pakistani Muslim immigrant.
The Australian opener also revealed how the transformative events of September 11, 2001 added a new level of difficulty to his experience.
After September 11, a lot has changed, all over the world. There were many things I had seen and experienced as a child. He talked about how this shift affected him and others from similar backgrounds, often resulting in a sense of exclusion or alienation in the wider society.
In recent years, Khawaja has embraced his identity, both as a respected cricketer and as a voice for those without a platform. He reflected on the legacy he wants to leave behind, explaining, “Especially over the last five years, I've been thinking about what legacy I want to leave in this game. I have been playing cricket for a long time and people will remember me as a cricketer. But there is so much about Australia that I love and want everyone to experience.
Khawaja emphasized the importance of making Australian cricket accessible to people from all backgrounds. Khawaja said many Australians have misconceptions about people who are different from them, but hopes his presence in the sport can break down some of these barriers.
People often fear what they don't understand, he noted. But you don't have to understand everything. I'm still human; I'm still a person. Where I come from or what I believe in doesn't matter.
Usman Khwaja expressed concern about the divisions he sees, not only in the sport, but within the greater Australian community. Khawaja believes that certain social forces try to drive wedges between people based on race or religion. When I see people creating hatred and trying to divide the Australian community based on beliefs or backgrounds, I feel an obligation to stand up for all people like me and those who have no voice, Khawaja claimed. If I don't stand up for that, who will?
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/usman-khawaja-reflects-on-identity-and-inclusivity-in-australian-cricket-9654013/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Wajima Port ships fish for the first time since the New Year's earthquake
- Erdoan calls on Turkish world to unite to end Gaza 'massacre'
- Boris Johnson 'fired' while covering US elections live for 'talking about his book'
- 2024 US election results and exits in maps and charts
- Colleen Fink is stepping down as head hockey coach at Penn
- Xi Jinping visits PLA paratroopers whose mission is to liberate Taiwan
- BJP, PM Modi 'trying to destroy' constitutional values: Priyanka Gandhi
- Apple plans more investment in Indonesia to lift iPhone ban
- Female tennis players accused of complicity in 'sportswashing' in Saudi Arabia
- Trump and conservative media ramp up election fraud
- US election: Trump supporters are organizing to stop 'vote fraud'
- Demolition of the earthquake-hit building in Wajima begins; Two people were killed when the structure collapsed due to the January earthquake