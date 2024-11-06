



Tulsa, Okla. The UNT tennis team closed out the fall season this weekend with a solid performance at the Tulsa Invitation, led by the doubles combination of Stadfany Nformi And Lilly Schultz which won the Gold Group 2 Doubles title. The UNT tennis team closed out the fall season this weekend with a solid performance at the Tulsa Invitation, led by the doubles combination ofAndwhich won the Gold Group 2 Doubles title. Overall, North Texas finished 17-9 in both singles and doubles, with an 11-7 mark in singles and an impressive 6-2 record in doubles. Nformi and Schultz posted a perfect 3-0 record in doubles, defeating duos of host Tulsa, Wichita State and Central Arkansas. The duo opened the game with a tight 7-6 (7-5) victory over Tulsa and then managed to beat Wichita State 6-4 and UCA 6-0. “Ending the weekend with high win percentages in singles and dubs was a high note in what I think has been a really successful fall,” said head coach Amanda Stone said. “There has been a lot of growth in our team over the last few months. Our schedule allowed us to compete against teams from all over the world and our tennis held up against the best out there. It also gave us the chance to really explore where we are and what it will take to get where we can go. I like the determination and dedication our players are showing to do the work and turn the corner this offseason. This is going to be dangerous next spring.” The Mean Green also earned a solid 2-1 record from the doubles pairing of Gianna Pielet And Stanislava Shulzhenko . They teamed up to knock off Tulsa and UCA while falling to Wichita State. In singles, UNT had five different players who all posted 2-1 records individually. Shulzjekno, Carolina Laydner Nformi, Marina said And Lilly Schultz it all ended 2-1, while Pielet himself added a single victory. The tournament wraps up fall play for the Mean Green. UNT will return to dual play action this spring in their second year with the American. Singles results Vichitraporn Vimuktananda (UCA) def. Gianna Pielet (UNT), 6-1, 6-2

Maria Berlanga (Tulsa) def. Gianna Pielet (UNT), 6-4, 7-5

Gianna Pielet (UNT) final Kristina Kudryavtseva (Wichita State), 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (9-7)

Stanislava Shulzhenko (UNT) final Erin McKenzie (Tulsa), 7-6 (7-4), 6-0

Stanislava Shulzhenko (UNT) final Nonoka Kazama (UCA), 6-2, 6-1

Giorgia Roselli (Wichita State) def. Stanislava Shulzhenko (UNT), 6-1, 7-6 (8-6)

Tayla Wilmot (Tulsa) def. Carolina Laydner (UNT), 6-2, 6-3

Carolina Laydner (UNT) final Anne Knuettel (Wichita State), 6-4, 6-2

Carolina Laydner (UNT) final Konomi Miyakawa (UCA), 6-2, 6-4

Stadfany Nformi (UNT) final Saniya Singh (Tulsa), 6-3, 6-2

Theodora Chantava (Wichita State) def. Stadfany Nformi (UNT), 6-4, 6-2

Stadfany Nformi (UNT) final Ting-An Chen (UCA), 6-4, 6-2

Eda Numanoglu (Tulsa) def. Marina said (UNT), 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

Marina said (UNT) final Clara Whitaker (Wichita State), 6-1, 6-3

Marina said (UNT) final Seohyun Park (UCA), 6-3, 2-6, 6-3

Lilly Schultz (UNT) final Isabella Basson (Tulsa), 6-1, 5-7, 6-2

Sati Aubakirova (Wichita State) def. Lilly Schultz (UNT), 6-2, 6-3

Lilly Schultz (UNT) final Nanami Fukushima (UCA), 6-1, 6-1 Doubles results

Marina said / Carolina Laydner (UNT) final Nanami Fukushima/Ting-An Chen (UCA), 7-6 (10-8)

Clara Whitaker/Sati Aubakirova (Wichita State) def. Marina said / Carolina Laydner (UNT), 6-4

Gianna Pielet / Stanislava Shulzhenko (UNT) final Erin McKenzie/Tayla Wilmot (Tulsa), 6-1

Xin Tong Wang/Giorgia Roselli (Wichita State) def. Gianna Pielet / Stanislava Shulzhenko (UNT), 7-5

Gianna Pielet / Stanislava Shulzhenko (UNT) final Konomi Miyakawa/Vichitraporn Vimuktananda (UCA), 7-5

Stadfany Nformi / Lilly Schultz (UNT) final Saniya Singh/Isabella Basson (Tulsa), 7-6 (7-5)

Stadfany Nformi / Lilly Schultz (UNT) final Theodora Chantava/Kristina Kudryavtseva (Wichita State), 6-4

Stadfany Nformi / Lilly Schultz (UNT) defeated Nonoka Kazama/Harune Shigemasu (UCA), 6-0 — WYD —

