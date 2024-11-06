Finalists of the 2024 VIS Award of Excellence announced Victorian Institute of Sport





A year of extraordinary achievement from the Victorian Institute of Sport's athletes will culminate on November 26 with the presentation of the 2024 Award of Excellence.

The nominees for the prestigious AOE are all medalists at the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, making it one of the strongest fields for the highest VIS awards in many years. Olympic gold medalist and world cycling champion, Grace Brownis one of four nominees, but her competition is exceptional; the legendary Para table tennis player Qian Yangwho won two gold medals in Paris, gold medalist for para cycling and world champion Emily Petricola OAM and bronze medalist in the race walking in Paris Jemima Monday have also been nominated. Montag, winner in 2022, is already on a list of honors for the Award of Excellence that reads like a who's who of Australian top sport. Cathy Freeman, Cadel Evans, Dylan Alcott, Leisel Jones, Alisa Camplin, Steve Moneghetti, Mack Horton, Lydia Lassila and James Tomkins are among those featured in the VIS gallery of AOE winners. Brown, who has announced her retirement, won gold in Paris in the Individual Time Trial (ITT) and backed this up with a time trial victory at the UCI World Championships in Switzerland two months later. Petricola, the 2023 World Para Individual Pursuit Champion, won gold on the track at the Paris Paralympic Games in world record time and finished fourth in the C4 Individual Time Trial. Montag, a silver medalist at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, won two bronze medals in Paris, finishing third in the 20km Race Walk and third in the Mixed Marathon Relay event with VIS colleague Rhydian Cowley. Qian's double success in Paris in the WS10 singles and doubles with Lina Lei – continued a run that will ensure she is remembered as one of the greatest table tennis players of all time. Qian has medaled at four consecutive Paralympic Games, winning five gold and four silver medals. She plans to compete in Los Angeles in 2028. The nominees for the Award of Excellence 2024 are: The annual VIS Award of Excellence event, held this year on November 26 at Zinc at Fed Square, celebrates the national and international achievements of VIS athletes and, most importantly, the way they have tried to win well, in the sports and in life. . Although the Award of Excellence is the highest VIS award, the Para Athlete Award, 2XU Rising Star Award, Sarah Tait Spirit Award, Open Universities Australia Performance Lifestyle Award and Frank Pyke Achievement Award are also presented each year. The nominees for the thesis prizes are: Open Universities Australia Performance Lifestyle Award Aislin Jones (shooting) Grace Brown (cycling) Jo Weston (netball) 2XU Rising Star Award Brock Batty (trampoline) Dayna Crees (Para-athletics) Josh Jolly (cycling) Sarah Tait Spirit Prize Jean Mitchell (rowing) Melissa Tapper (Para table tennis) Shae Graham (wheelchair rugby) Para-athlete award Emily Petricola OAM (for cycling) Qian Yang (table tennis) Lina Lei (for table tennis)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vis.org.au/news/2024/11/2024-vis-award-of-excellence-finalists-announced The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos