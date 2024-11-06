Sports
Missouri football injury update for Brady Cook, QB contingency plans
Want a Brady Cook update?
Well, just like Tuesday's polls: get in line.
The Missouri football quarterback, per Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz has done everything he can to prepare for this Saturday's game against Oklahoma at Faurot Field, but Cook has not been given an official availability indication. Additional updates won't be made public until Wednesday evening in the SEC-mandated availability report.
Those are the words of Drinkwitz.
I know you're going to ask me about injuries, Drinkwitz said during his media presence on Tuesday. I welcome any questions you wish to ask, and I refer to the injury report (availability) that will be released tomorrow evening as competitive equity within the SEC.
In the event Cook is unable to play, Drinkwitz said Drew Pyne will remain Missouri's backup option.
Despite Pyne's two disappointing performances in relief when Cook left both MU games against Auburn and Alabama, seemingly with two separate injuries, the decision to keep him as the Tigers No. 2 was expected.
Pyne threw three picks in his first four drives after starting the Alabama game when Cook went to the locker room with a hand/wrist injury. The week before against Auburn, when Cook went to a nearby hospital in the middle of the game with a high ankle sprain, Pyne led one scoring drive and a field goal in seven complete drives before Cook returned to lead a fourth-quarter comeback.
I mean, we've put (Pyne) in some bad situations and we've got to protect better, we've got to set up the run better and we can't turn the ball over,” Drinkwitz said. Quarterback is not a position without flaws. We've all had tough days at that position, but we have confidence in Drew, and Drew has practiced well and our team has his back when needed.
But that has certainly not been decided yet.”
Cook will likely appear on Missouri's availability report as questionable or questionable, as was the case leading up to the Alabama game.
SEC teams are required to release availability reports on each of the three nights prior to a conference game, with reports typically released on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays around 7:15 PM before a final report is submitted 90 minutes before kickoff on Saturday .
The possible availability destinations for players, from most likely to least likely, are: available; probably; doubtful; doubtful; out.
Cook was x-rayed during the Alabama game, apparently after suffering an injury to his throwing hand, which has left MU somewhat in the lurch as the team lacks power-conference experience behind the starter and backup.
Preferred walk-on transfer JR Blood played two snaps in MU's loss to Alabama, seemingly making him the Tigers No. 3 option. Three-star freshman Aiden Glover is likely next in line, although somewhat surprisingly with an embedded starter on campus, he didn't seem particularly close to challenging the lineup as a rookie.
Missouri might have turned to former four-star Sam Horn, but the redshirt sophomore is sitting out this season while recovering from offseason Tommy John surgery.
Local media will have no way to control who takes the starting quarterback reps as Mizzou closed the doors to the portion of Tuesday practice normally made available to reporters for the second straight week of games.
Mizzou has remained largely silent on Cook's status since he left the Alabama game. Last Wednesday, Drinkwitz said on the SEC Football Coaches Teleconference: We're focused on trying to treat the whole body and get healthy. Mind, soul, spirit, body, everything.
He wasn't much less vague: four days before OU comes to town.
So here we go again. The countdown to Wednesday's report begins.
|
