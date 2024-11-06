Connect with us

Sports

Well Dressed Man #154 Cross Stitch by Cross Eyed Cricket, Inc – PAPER

Well Dressed Man #154 Cross Stitch by Cross Eyed Cricket, Inc – PAPER

 







Well Dressed Man #154 Cross Stitch by Cross Eyed Cricket, Inc – PAPER – Primrose Cottage

















[{“id”:467788300563,”handle”:”all”,”title”:”All”,”updated_at”:”2024-11-05T21:55:18-07:00″,”body_html”:””,”published_at”:”2023-11-22T10:24:39-07:00″,”sort_order”:”best-selling”,”template_suffix”:””,”disjunctive”:false,”rules”:[{“column”:”variant_price”,”relation”:”greater_than”,”condition”:”0″}],”published_scope”:global”},{“id”:489690366227,”handle” “cross-stitch-auto-test”, title “Cross Stitch”,”updated_at”:2024-11-05T21:55:18-07 :00″, “body_html”:”, “published_at”:2024-07-27T08:41:39-06:00″, “sort_order”:alpha-asc”,”template_suffix”:”,disjunctive”:false,” lines”:[{“column”:”tag”,”relation”:”equals”,”condition”:”Cross Stitch”}],”published_scope”:global”,”image”:{“created_at”:2024-07-30T06:52:18-06:00″,”alt”:null,”width”:2250,”height”: 3000, “src”:\/\/primrosecottageshop.com \/cdn\/shop\/collections\/jurnal_photo.webp?v=1722343939″}},{“id”:490829775123,”handle 'embroidery-patterns-of-your-favorite -designers”,” title 'Cross Stitch Diagrams from your favorite designers”,”updated_at”2024-11-05T16:25:13-07:00″, “body_html” “,published_at” 2024-08-13T16:45:31- 06:00 “, sort_order “created-desc”, template_suffix “, “disjunctive”:false,”rules”:[{“column”:”type”,”relation”:”equals”,”condition”:”Cross Stitch Paper Chart-Other Designers”},{“column”:”variant_weight”,”relation”:”greater_than”,”condition”:”.24″}],”published_scope”:global”},{“id”:479898992915,”handle”: cross stitch diagrams”, “updated_at” 05-11-2024T21:55:18-07:00″,” public shed_at”2024-03-28T09 :42:22-06:00″, sort_order “created-desc”, “template_suffix” , “published_scope “global”, title “Cross” Embroidery Paper Diagrams”,”body_html:”}]

[“Cross Eyed Cricket”,”Cross Stitch”,”retail-only”]