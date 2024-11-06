South Jersey High School Field Hockey Division champion average 15





Each week we pick our favorite hockey performances from the 13 divisions of South Jersey's five leagues. This week we honor the top players from each division champion. Congratulations to Alexa Hogan of Clearview, who received 65.9% of the votes. Bordentown's Sloan Smylie was second with 23.8%, while Cherry Hill West's Tatum Woods was third with 5.1%. Be sure to vote in this week's poll, which appears at the bottom of this story. Statistics up to and including the matches on Sunday. Voting ends on Friday morning. Here's this week's average 15: Burlington County Scholastic League Freedom: Abby Fog, Moorestown Friends. The Foxes junior led the way all season with 19 goals and 10 assists. Freedom: Ella Morelli, North Burlington. This Greyhounds forward was just a freshman and led the team with 17 goals and seven assists. Cape Atlantic League American: Gabriella Teti, Hammonton. The junior leads the Blue Devils offense with 21 goals and three assists. National: Gwen Boal, Middle Township. A true dual threat, the senior posted a regular season high of 17 goals and 10 assists. National: Cameron Price, Millville. The Thunderbolts had a consistent scorer in this senior, who had 16 goals and seven assists. United: Meghan Phillips, Holy Spirit. A perfect United record came to the credit of these seniors with 18 goals and a dozen assists. Colonial Conference Freedom: Olivia Marthins, Haddonfield. With 32 goals this season, the senior has 113 in her career so far. Patriot: Kaelyn Zearfoss, Gloucester. The Lions senior led a perfect Patriot list with 29 goals and five assists. Olympic Conference American: Abby Davidson, Shawnee. One of the best ballhandlers in the business, this senior scored 36 goals in the regular season. National: Bella Moore, Camden Catholic. The senior is the glue player on the state's No. 1 team and has 14 goals and 14 assists. Three-country conference Classic: Ava Rodgers, Salem. The junior netminder recorded six shutouts for the Classic champions this season. Diamond: Ava Scurry, Schalick. The junior has 38 regular-season goals, third-best in South Jersey for the region's only undefeated team. Freedom: Olivia Broome, Triton. The junior goal machine has 40 goals for the season and a career milestone of 99 goals. Royal: Isabella Sanchez, Kingsway. The leading scorer on South Jersey's top public school team has scored 18 goals this season. Tom Rimback grew up reading the sports sections of the Burlington County Times and Courier Post and began writing for the BCT in 1996. He's covered everything from Super Bowls and Final Fours to Tri-County Swimming, but he's happiest when he's on the sidelines interviewing South Jersey scholastic athletes. Follow him on Twitter @Rimbacksports. Email him with story ideas at [email protected] and, most importantly, support local journalism with a subscription to the Courier-Post.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.courierpostonline.com/story/sports/high-school/2024/11/05/south-jersey-high-school-field-hockey-division-champion-mean-15/76041650007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos