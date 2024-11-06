Inglis appointed white-ball captain against Pakistan





Josh Inglis has been named Australia captain for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan and will also lead the ODI outfit in the final match of the current campaign in Perth as Test players ramp up their preparation for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Inglis will take over the ODI leadership from Test skipper Pat Cummins who, along with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, will miss the final 50-over match against Pakistan at the Perth Stadium to complete their Test schedule rounds. Pace bowlers Spencer Johnson and Xavier Bartlett have been added to the ODI squad, as has keeper-batsman Josh Phillipe, while another quick, Lance Morris, became part of the squad for the series opener in Melbourne while Hazlewood was on Sheffield Shield duty. In case you don't know me: Josh Inglis Hazlewood has joined the ODI group in Adelaide ahead of the second match of the three-match series at Adelaide Oval on Friday, with Bartlett also part of that squad as a traveling reserve. With Cummins ramping up his Test preparation and incumbent Australia T20I skipper Mitchell Marsh on paternity leave, Inglis will take over the captaincy for the first time in both the 50-over and 20-over formats. He becomes Australia's 30th international one-day captain since Bill Lawry led the team in the inaugural ODI in 1971, and 14th skipper in T20 internationals since 2005. The 29-year-old, born in England, previously captained an international team in 2022 when he led the Prime Minister's XI in a draw against the West Indies. However, he will be supported by teammates with significant playing and leadership experience for the final ODI in Perth on Sunday and the T20I matches against Pakistan in Brisbane (November 14), Sydney (November 16) and Hobart (November 18). Inglis was chosen for the role ahead of long-serving white-ball teammates Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis, and recent BBL outfit captains Glenn Maxwell (Melbourne Stars) and Matt Short (Adelaide Strikers). “Josh is an integral member of the ODI and T20I teams and a highly respected player both on and off the field,” National Selection Panel Chairman George Bailey said in announcing the changes today. “He has previously led Australia A and will bring strong tactical insight and a positive approach to the role. “Josh will have great support from the likes of Matt Short and Adam Zampa, along with senior players like Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis.” Handscomb lifts Vics with a beautiful one-day barrel Australia v Pakistan limited overs series 2024 Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c – first two games), Josh Inglis, (c – third game), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett (third game only), Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (second game only), Spencer Johnson (third game only), Marnus Labuschagne (first two games only), Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Josh Philippe (third game only), Matthew Short, Steve Smith (first two games only), Mitchell Starc (first two games only) ), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa Pakistan ODI squad: Muhammad Rizwan, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi. November 4: Australia won by two wickets November 8: Adelaide Oval, 2:30pm AEDT November 10: Perth Stadium, 2:30pm AEDT Australia T20 squad: Josh Inglis (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa Pakistan T20 squad: Muhammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan. November 14: Gabba, 7pm AEDT November 16: SCG: 7pm AEDT November 18: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 7pm AEDT All matches live and exclusively on Fox Cricket and You exercise

