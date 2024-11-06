Female tennis players accused of complicity in 'sportswashing' in Saudi Arabia

While the world's best female tennis players take to the courts in Riyadh for the 'crown jewel' event of the year, a young fitness instructor languishes in a Saudi prison.

Manahel al-Otaibi, 30, was sentenced to 11 years in prison at a secret trial in January for “terrorist crimes” related to social media posts in support of women's rights.

Her arrest shocked and frightened her older sister, Fawzia al-Otaibi.

'I hate to see that my sister is in prison and that the other women came from outside to play [tennis]she said.

Activist and fitness instructor Manahel al-Otaibi previously praised the Saudi government for the reforms, but was jailed in 2022. (AFP: Fayez Nureldine)

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) finals will be played in the country this week, the first professional women's tennis event to be held in the Gulf state as part of a three-year contract.

This move has divided the tennis world.

Some say the WTA should boycott the country until it improves its human rights record, especially for women and LGBT groups.

Critics emphasize that women in Saudi Arabia still live under male guardianship laws, where homosexuality is illegal and punishable by death.

However, others point to the progress that has been made and suggest the sport can have a positive impact in the kingdom.

Don't be silent, Saudi women plead

Ms al-Otaibi and other Saudi women's rights activists are calling on athletes to use their platforms to call for change and demand the release of women like Manahel.

Lina al-Hathloul, a London-based activist, is the younger sister of Loujain al-Hathloul, who campaigned against a ban on women driving and spent 1,001 days in prison.

Saudi women's rights activist Loujainal-Hathloul was released in 2021 but faced a travel ban. (Supplied: Lina al-Hathloul)

“I don't want Saudi Arabia to become a pariah,” Lina al-Hathloul told the ABC.

'I don't want to take anything away from my people. What I want is that these events do not help to obscure the reality on the ground.

“I'm glad everyone is leaving, but please be the voice of those who have been silenced. Don't repeat the dictator's story about reforms. Really be part of the change.”

She pointed to the case of another woman, Salma al-Shehab, who was sentenced to 34 years in prison for following and retweeting activists, including a tweet from Ms al-Hathloul.

“It just tells you how repressive everything has become,” she said.

Lina al-Hathloul is head of monitoring and advocacy at ALQST for Human Rights. (Supplied: Lina al-Hathloul)

Speaking to the ABC from Scotland, with translation assistance from her husband, Ms al-Otaibi said the situation was akin to 'sports washing'.

Sportswashing involves using a beloved sporting event to distract from unethical practices or to launder a tarnished reputation.

“I see that tennis players and those who promote Saudi Arabia are not contributing to change through their participation,” Ms al-Otaibi said.

“Instead, they are used as a cover to suppress women's struggles and hide ongoing violations.”

She said she would prefer if the players did not attend and explicitly cited human rights abuses as a reason, but she said if they did go, the least they could do was talk about those abuses and put pressure on the government.

What do the players think?

World number one Aryna Sabalenka said she personally had no problem playing in Riyadh, and that it was important to inspire a younger generation through tennis.

“I saw that it was quite chilly here,” said the Belarusian.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka said she hoped to inspire a younger generation of Saudi players. (Reuters: Aleksandra Szmigiel)

“The effort they put into women's sports here is incredible. I'm really impressed. I'm really happy to be here and be part of, I would say, some kind of history here.”

American Coco Gauff, who has been outspoken on social justice issues including Black Lives Matter, said she was acutely aware of the situation in Saudi Arabia and had asked questions about LGBT rights during phone conversations with the WTA rights.

“I'd be lying to you if I said I didn't have reservations,” she said.

Coco Gauff has spoken out on social justice issues. (Reuters: Aleksandra Szmigiel)

“We can't just come here and play our tournament and then leave. We have to have a real program and a real plan. I'm also very aware that we don't come here and just change everything.

“I think sports can be a way to open doors for people.”

Billie Jean King, founder of the WTA and seen as a pioneer of gender equality in sports, appeared open to Saudi investment in interviews last year, although she said the way women were treated in the country was worrying.

“I want change, if we go, I'm big on involvement and inclusivity, so it's a tough call,” she said.

“All I know is that I have never seen change without involvement.”

Tennis legend Billie Jean King has said that change won't happen unless you participate. (Reuters: Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

But former champions Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova opposed the idea, arguing in an op-ed this year that they “didn't build women's tennis for Saudi Arabia to exploit it.”

“Hosting the WTA final there would not represent progress, but significant regression,” they wrote in the Washington Post.

That column was criticized by the Saudi ambassador to the US, Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud, who said it was based on “outdated stereotypes and Western-oriented views”.

She pointed out improvements for women in the country, including the lifting of driving bans, greater economic participation and the lifting of some restrictions under the male guardianship system.

But human rights groups say failing to completely abolish the male guardianship system and instead enshrine it into law risks undermining modest gains for women.

Saudi Arabia accused of 'sportswashing'

The WTA Finals has a prize pool of $23 million, but it is not the only event where Saudi Arabia brings in money.

Last month, an exhibition match called 'Saudi Kings' pitted six of the best male tennis players against each other, with the winner Jannik Sinner taking home $9 million. (By contrast, he won $3.15 million for winning this year's Australian Open).

Jannik Sinner recently won $9 million in a Saudi tournament, but said he wasn't playing for the money. (AFP: Fayez Nureldine)

Rafael Nadal is also under fire for becoming an ambassador for Saudi Arabian tennis.

But it's not just tennis. Saudi Arabia has invested eye-watering sums in football, golf, boxing and Formula 1.

LIV Gulf and the Changing Face of Saudi Arabia The controversial LIV golf tour came to Australia amid criticism for its ties to the leadership of Saudi Arabia, a country with numerous human rights issues. But is the focus proportionate?

It is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the country's economy away from oil.

Tracey Holmes, professor of sport at the University of Canberra, said sportswashing was not the full picture, and there was some hypocrisy because the same human rights lens was not always applied to the West.

“It's always been very common in the West to call it sportswashing, but people don't bury themselves and look at the way sports are used to try to change their own society to bring about positive change,” she said.

“To see the difference in the way women were involved in society as a whole in 2017 compared to now in 2024, it's like two different countries.

“Of course bring up sports washing and of course human rights, but you also have to bring them up when we talk about the West, and that rarely happens.”

Minky Worden, director of global initiatives at Human Rights Watch, said the WTA missed an opportunity to push for better rights for women before the finals are held there.

“They have not properly investigated the human rights conditions in the country, and it does not send a signal of respect for women's rights,” she said.

WTA CEO Portia Archer defended the decision this week.

“We often play in environments and in countries that have different customs, different cultures and in some cases different value systems than I personally might have or that the WTA as an organization has in the United States,” she said.