Colleen Fink is stepping down as head hockey coach at Penn





PHILADELPHIA Head hockey coach at the University of Pennsylvania Colleen Fink will resign from her position, T. Gibbs Kane, Jr. Director of Athletics and Recreation Alanna Wren announced. W'69, announced today. “I am grateful to Colleen for her many years of service and dedication to our student-athletes and our hockey program,” Wren said. “Colleen has been a leader among our coaching staff, a strong collaborator between coaches and administration, and a dedicated and loyal division citizen. I wish her and her family nothing but the best in the future.” “My family and I are grateful to Penn for 15 wonderful years, and I am proud of the program I leave behind,” Fink said. “I have enjoyed every team I have had the opportunity to lead and I thank my players and staff for their trust and dedication. I am personally excited about what lies ahead.” In a 15-year tenure at Penn, Fink compiled a 113-122 record and a 52-46 record in the Ivy League. Under Fink, the program has broken numerous statistical records (goals, assists, goals per game, assists per game and tied wins in a season). Fink was named head coach prior to the 2010 season, with the Quakers coming off three consecutive losing seasons. She built the program into an Ivy contender, finishing in the top half of the standings in 10 of the past 12 seasons. She coached 35 All-Ivy selections and 16 All-Region student-athletes. Fink, one of the longest-tenured coaches at Penn, led fundraising for the construction of EllenVagelosC'90 Field in 2013 and was instrumental in several additional successful fundraising campaigns. She has served on the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Constitution Committee, the NFHCA Division I Field Hockey Expansion Committee, the NCAA Mid Atlantic All-Region Selection Committee and the NCAA Championship Regional Committee. A national search is underway to identify the next leader of the Penn hockey program. For the latest Penn hockey news, follow @PennFieldHockey on X and on Instagram, and on the web at PennAthletics.com. #FightOnPenn

