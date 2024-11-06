RTS No. 2 Thanh Nguyen won two singles matches and a doubles match to emerge as a match winner against Choices Flooring in Sunraysia Table Tennis. Photo: Sony Sefer

AFTER going undefeated through the first six rounds, Weightman's Packaging have failed in Round 7 of the Sunraysia Table Tennis pennant.

Tankard Dental were languishing at the bottom of the ladder after losing their previous three matches, but an excellent team performance from Rohan Reimers, Paul Kealley and Jamie Kealley, who each won two singles, helped see off the top team.