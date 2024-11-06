



Notre Dame football lands at No. 10 in the initial CFP rankings

Notre Dane head coach Marcus Freeman wants to lead his team to the first-ever 12-team version of the College Football Playoff. (Photo by Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports) The College Football Playoff format, selection criteria and selection committee members have all evolved over the first decade of the process. In Year 11, the only constant is the seemingly endless chatter from the ESPN analysts leading up to the actual announcement of the first CFP Top 25 of the season. Not to repeat that annoyance here: Our Lady checked in at number 10 on Tuesday evening at the first checkpoint to determine the first-ever field of 12 teams. This corresponds to the AP ranking and is two places lower than the position in the coaches poll. The top 10 in the first CFP rankings looked like this: 1. Oregon, 2. Ohio State, 3. Georgia, 4. Miami, 5. Texas, 6. Penn State, 7. Tennessee, 8. Indiana, 9 .BYU, and the Irish. ND's only future ranked opponent is Army at No. 25. No. No. 14 Texas A&M and No. 22 Louisville are the two ranked opponents who have already played and defeated. The final rankings and play-off combinations will be revealed on December 8. SUBSCRIBE INDOORS AND SPORTS TO STAY INFORMED ABOUT NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE INDOORS AND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE The Irish (7-1) made the playoffs twice in 2018 in the old four-team format and in 2020 as ACC regular-season champions. And Notre Dame appears on track to be part of the 2024 field if and only if it can go 4-0 in November against the likes of Florida State (1-8), Virginia (4-4), Army (8 -0) and the 16th-ranked Big Tens team, USC (4-5). The top four ranked conference champions will receive the top four seeds in the 12-team bracket and first-round byes. A fifth conference champion will also enter the field, but without preferential seeding. That means Notre Dames has the highest possible seed at No. 5. Teams seeded Nos. 5 through 8 will host first-round matches against the four lowest seeds in December. In the first hypothetical series, 10th seed Notre Dame would play sixth/seventh seed Penn State in State College, Pennsylvania. The quarterfinals and semifinals alternate annually between six bowl games: Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl. This season's quarter-finals will take place on December 31 and January 1, while the semi-finals will take place on January 9 and 10. The College Football Playoff National Championship will take place on Monday, January 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel is in his first season as chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee. The other members of the selection committee do Chris Ault (former head coach and athletic director, University of Nevada), Chet Gladchuk (director of athletics, US Naval Academy), Jim Grobe (former head coach, Ohio University, Wake Forest and Baylor), Randall McDaniel (member of the College and Pro Football Hall of Fame and former All-American offensive lineman, Arizona State University); Gary Pinkel (former head coach, University of Toledo and University of Missouri); Mack Rhodes (director of athletics, Baylor University); Mike Riley (former college head coach, Oregon State and Nebraska, as well as head coach in the NFL, CFL, WLAF, AAF and USFL), David Sayler (director of athletics, Miami University, OH), Will Schilden (member of the College and Pro Football Hall of Fame and former All-American offensive lineman, University of Nebraska), Kelly Whiteside (professor of sports media and journalism, Montclair State University; former sports journalist, USA Today, Sports Illustrated and Newsday), Carla Williams (director of athletics, University of Virginia) and Hunter Yurachek (director of athletics, University of Arkansas). JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD CFP unveils in 2024 Talk to Notre Dame fans The Insider lounge. Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast at Apple podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocketcasts. Subscribe to the Within ND Sportzender on YouTube. Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND And @TJamesND. Like us on Facebook: Within ND Sports Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports Click here for more information!

