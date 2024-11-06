College Football Playoff Rankings: Oregon opens at No. 1 while Ohio State, Georgia, Miami and Texas lead the top 25





The first edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night, with undefeated Oregon opening at No. 1 in the first year of the expanded 12-team field. The Ducks got off to a dominant start this season with wins over Ohio State, Michigan and Illinois and are in first place looking for their second playoff appearance – the first since the four-team field debuted following the 2014 season. Seven of the ten teams ranked No. 1 in the initial season-long CFP rankings ultimately reached the playoffs in the four-team era, with Mississippi State (2014), Tennessee (2022) and Ohio State (2023) among them exceptions. With eight spots left in the field this season, Oregon is in a strong position more than halfway through the season at 9-0. Ohio State, Georgia, Miami (FL) and Texas round out the rest of the top five. The Group of Five's top schedule in Tuesday's release is Boise State at No. 12. With the 12-team playoff model awarding automatic bids to the five highest-ranked conference champions, the Broncos are in pole position to get that chance earn if they achieve their victory. competition. Army West Point is the only other Group of Five team in the initial CFP rankings at No. 25. Let's take a look at the full top 25 of the CFP rankings, along with the projected seedings for the first 12 teams. Check out bowls expert Jerry Palm's analysis, soon to be added below. College football playoff rankings, November 5 Oregon (9-0) | Projected No. 1 seed Ohio State (7-1) | Projected seed No. 5 Georgia (7-1) | Projected No. 2 seed Miami (FL) (9-0) | Projected No. 3 seed Texas (7-1) | Projected seed No. 6 Penn State (7-1) | Projected seed No. 7 Tennessee (7-1) | Projected No. 8 seed Indiana (9-0) | Projected seed No. 9 BYU (8-0) | Projected No. 4 seed Notre Dame (7-1) | Projected No. 10 seed Alabama (6-2) | Projected seed No. 11 Boise State (7-1) | Projected seed No. 12 SMU (8-1) Texas A&M (7-2) LSU (6-2) Ole Miss (7-2) Iowa State (7-1) Pittsburgh (7-1) Kansas State (7-2) Colorado (6-2) Washington State (7-1) Louisville (6-3) Clemson (6-2) Missouri (6-2) Army West Point (8-0) Analysis by bowl expert Jerry Palm The first-round matchups in the projected CFP bracket are very enticing. Boise State was scheduled to visit Ohio State; Alabama was scheduled to travel to Texas in an SEC game not played during the regular season; Notre Dame would go to Penn State; and Indiana would play at Tennessee in a battle of high-flying offenses. I don't believe there were any egregious rankings, even if they didn't match my predictions. You saw the importance of head-to-head results, even at the bottom of the standings, where Louisville led 6-3 over Clemson 6-2 after the Cardinals' win over Clemson on Saturday. The only team in the rankings ranked lower than the team it defeated is Alabama, which is eight spots behind Georgia. You also saw the importance of a strong schedule, which holds off teams like Indiana, Washington State and Army. The SEC has the most teams in the rankings with eight, which are all conference teams that have suffered no more than two total losses. In fact, the only team in the rankings with more than two losses is Louisville. Sixteen of the teams in this week's rankings still have a chance to at least reach a tiebreaker to play for their respective conference titles. Considering the number of teams still in play with two or fewer losses, it seems very unlikely that we will have a three-loss team in the CFP unless it is a loss in a conference championship game. That makes Alabama at LSU this week most likely a playoff elimination game.

