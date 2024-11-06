Sports
Getting to know hockey: Rieger Lorenz
Rieger Lorenz is in his third season with the University of Denver hockey team after making his debut with the Pioneers during his 2022-2023 freshman campaign.
In his second season at DU in 2023-2024, Lorenz surpassed his scoring totals from the previous season, recording new personal highs with 16 goals and 14 assists for 30 points and playing in all 44 games. He scored two points in the NCAA Championship Game last season, including scoring an insurance marker to help Denver capture its record 10th championship title.
Lorenz was recognized on the NCAA Frozen Four All-Tournament Team and was named DU Hockey's Murray Armstrong Most Improved Player following the season. He also received his second career NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete and NCHC Academic All-Conference Team award. As a rookie, the Calgary, Alberta native played in 37 games in 2022-23 and scored nine points (two goals and seven assists).
Before taking the ice at Magness Arena, Lorenz played two seasons (2020-2022) with the Okotoks Oilers of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, leading the team in all three scoring categories during the 2021-2022 season. Lorenz managed to score 38 goals and 47 assists in his final year with the Oilers, good for a total of 85 points in 60 games.
He was named the AJHL's Rookie of the Year and was crowned the Canadian Junior Hockey League's top rookie in 2022. That summer, Lorenz was also selected 56th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft by the Minnesota Wild.
Why did you choose the University of Denver?
“The quality of the staff and facilities that will help me reach the next level sportingly, while also earning a valued education.”
How did you get into hockey and what is your earliest memory of skating?
“I started playing hockey when I was four. My earliest memory was playing on the outdoor rink in the backyard with my dad.”
What are some of your favorite activities to do when you're not at the rink?
“When I'm not at the rink, I enjoy golfing and fishing.”
What are your plans for after university?
“I want to play in the NHL.”
If you didn't play hockey, what sport would you play?
“I like baseball, so I would probably play that.”
What kind of music do you like?
“Country music.”
What is your pre-match meal?
“Chicken and rice.”
What is your favorite holiday destination and why?
“Lake Kalamalka in British Columbia because my family has a house there.”
What is your favorite TV show?
“Entourage.”
Do you have a pre-race routine?
“I take a nap after skating before the game and then take a cold shower. Then I go to the rink a little over two hours before the game.”
What are some of your favorite places in Colorado?
“Magness Arena, Sushi Den and Red Rocks.”
What are some things people might not know about you?
“I can juggle and solve a Rubik's cube.”
Jack Leadholm and Arianna Rojas contributed to this story
|
