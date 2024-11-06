When Big Ten Football will know the status of the playoffs

How many teams will the Big Ten Conference steer to the newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoffs in 2024?

Up to four teams from the expanded conference could be revealed and tentatively in the running as the first of sixCollege Football PlayoffThe rankings will be released Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

No. 1 Oregon continues to thrive in its first year in the conference, under third-year coach Dan Lanning, and is the prohibitive favorite to win the conference through 10 weeks of the 2024 season. No. 3 Ohio State who lost to the Ducks in Eugene, Oregon earlier this season remains in the driver's seat for a bid after a win over then-No. 3 Penn State last week on the road.

The No. 7 Nittany Lions should not be discounted despite the close loss to the Buckeyes. No. 10 Indiana has continued its magical season under Curt Cignetti and is on its way to a historic season.

Here's what you need to know when the first College Football Rankings come out, including how to watch and how many teams are in the CFP this season:

When the CFP rankings come out

The first College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed on Tuesday, November 5 at 7:00 PM ET.

Here's a look at the full list of when the six CFP rankings will be released:

Tuesday November 5: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Tuesday November 12: 8:30 PM*

8:30 PM* Tuesday November 19: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Tuesday November 26: 8 p.m

8 p.m Tuesday December 3: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Sunday December 8:Afternoon

*The second College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed between games of the Champions Classic.

What time are the CFP rankings?

The first reveal of the College Football Playoff rankings will take place Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET

Projections and predictions of the College Football Playoffs rankings

Four teams have emerged as serious contenders for the Big Ten Conference's 12-team College Football Playoff: No. 1 Oregon, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State and No. 10 Indiana. The Ducks and Hoosiers Remain undefeated for 10 weeks.

No other Big Ten team was in the top 25 most recently American LBM Coach Pollmeaning the conference is likely down to four major contenders.

Here, some college football analysts have projected these four teams in the CFP rankings:

Oregon: No. 1

No. 1 State of Ohio: No. 2

No. 2 Penn State: No. 7

No. 7 Indiana: No. 11

How to enjoy the CFP rankings

Date: Tuesday November 5

Tuesday November 5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming option:ESPN App |Fubo (free trial)

The College Football Playoff rankings reveal show will air nationally on ESPN on Tuesday. The reveal of the first rankings show can also be streamed on the ESPN app (using your TV provider's credentials) or on Fubowhich carries the ESPN family of networks and offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Watch the first selection show of the CFP rankings live with Fubo (free trial)

How many teams are participating in CPF 2024?

The college football field has expanded from four teams to 12 for the first time, starting during the 2024 college football season. There are five automatic qualifiers and seven at-large bids up for grabs.

How does the College Football Playoff format work?

Along with the expansion to twelve teams, the CFP now rewards the top four seeds in the final standings with a bye in the first round. The expanded play-offs also include on-campus matches for the first time.

Winning the conference remains paramount, just as it was in the four-team playoffs. The top five highest-ranked conference champions will receive an automatic bid: the power-four conference and one Group of 5 champion. If the Group 5 champion is not among the top 12 teams in the final rankings, it will automatically be seeded at number 12. The top four seeds earn a bye in the first round.

The rest of the field will consist of seven major teams. The fifth through twelfth seeded teams will play in first round matches either at the home of the highest seeded team or at another location chosen by the higher seeded team. No. 5 will host No. 12; No. 6 will play host to No. 11; Number 7 will play host to number 10; and No. 8 will host No. 9.

The winners of the first round will advance to the quarterfinals, where the top four seeded teams will be back on the schedule. At this point the brackets are not re-placed to ensure the highest ranked team plays the lowest ranked team. The CFP committee will make no effort to prevent regular season rematches.

The four quarterfinals are hosted by the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl. Similar to the NCAA basketball tournament, the top-ranked team chooses where to play.

The Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl will host the semifinals, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff championship game.

