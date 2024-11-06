Fantasy Hockey Goalie Waiver Wire: Should You Give Alex Nedeljkovic a Chance?

Three straight wins could make Alex Nedeljkovic the fantasy goaltender he can be against the Penguins. (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

On every matchday this season THN fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy managers to stream or roster the rest of the season. The featured players and goalies can be used in standard fantasy leagues or for daily fantasy games.

11 games for Tuesday, November 5

Linus Ullmark, OTT at Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF (7 p.m. ET)

Jeremy Swayman, BOS at Joseph Woll, TOR (7 p.m. ET)

Dustin Wolf, CGY at Sam Montembeault, MON (7 p.m. ET)

Aleksei Kolosov, PHI at Pyotr Kochetkov, CAR (7 p.m. ET)

Alex Nedeljkovic, PIT with Ilya Sorokin, NYI* (7:30 PM ET)

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB at Jordan Binnington, STL (8 p.m. ET)

Darcy Kuemper, LA at Filip Gustavsson, MIN (8 p.m. ET)

Connor Ingram, UTA at Connor Hellebuyck, WPG (8 p.m. ET)

Joey Daccord, SEA at Alexandar Georgiev, COL (9 p.m. ET)

Kevin Lankinen, OF at Lukas Dostal, ANA (10 p.m. ET)

Elvis Merzlikins, CLB at Vitek Vanecek, SJ (10:30 PM ET)

Goalkeepers

Alex Nedeljkovic, PIT at NYI (12% scheduled)

This is a chance for Nedeljkovic to make it three straight wins and gain a stranglehold on the starting job. It would be surprising if the Pens were to have Joel Blomqvist in this position against a hated rival, while Nedeljkovic is on a good run.

Make no mistake, the Pens are still terrible on defense, but I like the Pens' chances here because I think they can at least generate enough offense to win. The Isles have lost four of their last five and have been shut out four times already this season, and they will be without Mathew Barzal.

There's certainly some risk there, as Nedeljkovic and the Pens haven't played well all season. However, the matchups between Isles and Pens were generally hard-fought, but also high-scoring.

Elvis Merzlikins, CLB at SJ (12% scheduled)

The Jackets are coming off two tough losses and are 13-4. Merzlikins shouldn't really be to blame, though, as he missed 38 shots in a 6-2 loss to the league-leader Jets, and he faces a much easier opponent here. Macklin is expected to play Celebrini, which will boost the Sharks' offense. While their past games have featured quite a few goals, the Jackets have won five of their past six meetings dating back to the 2021-2022 season.

Dustin Wolf, CGY at MON (42% scheduled)

Wolf has allowed nine goals in his past two starts (.855 SP), so there's certainly some cause for concern here, and the Flames haven't been able to generate much offense, forcing Ryan Huska to drop his lines in the to stop the blender. On the plus side, the Habs are similarly struggling with three straight losses and can't generate much offense either.

This will be Wolf's second career game against the Habs. Last season in March, he made 36 saves in a 5-2 win, although that game took place on home ice and Cayden Primeau was not sharp. Toss a coin in this matchup; there's always a chance that Wolf puts in a solid performance and wins this game.

Alexander Georgiev, COL vs. pigskin (72% scheduled)

Georgiev has been included in more than 50% of the leagues, so he usually doesn't make the list for picking up the waiver wire, but I think it's worth noting that he available in more than a quarter of Yahoo leagues. That feels a bit much; While Justus Annunen looks like the No. 1 pick, I think the Avs still prefer Georgiev.

Jared Bednar has yet to announce his starter at press time, but with Annunen on a losing streak and Kaapo Kahkonen looking unimpressive against the Lightning in his season debut, Georgiev might get the nod here. It's a really good match; the Kraken have been shut out in consecutive games and have never been good at scoring. If Georgiev wins this game, it will give the Avs a lot more confidence (and reason) to move back to him. The Avs are a very good team and whichever goalie wins the starting job will certainly get a ton of fantasy value.

