Roeper, Morgan Headline Mid-Conference Field Hockey Awards, six named All-Conference





CLEVELAND James Madison field hockey harvested two major award winners and had six represented on its All-Mid-American Conference teams, the league announced Tuesday afternoon. Alice Roeper was named Offensive Player of the Year while he was Head Coach Christy Morgan was named Coach of the Year during JMU's first season in the MAC. Roeper joining the first team is Cassidy Strittmatter . Sara Biers And Carissa Tambroni earned second-team nods, while Molly Schreiner And Lilly Turner were named to the All-Freshman Team. For Coach Morgan, this was Coach Morgan's sixth time earning the title of conference coach of the year, having previously been named CAA Coach of the Year in 1993, 2015, 2017, 2020 and 2021. Roeper leads the conference in points (33), goals (14) and game-winning goals (5) to help the Dukes earn a 13-5 record (7-1 MAC) and a share of the regular Mid-American Conference capture season title with App State and Miami (Ohio). Heading into the MAC Field Hockey Championship, the junior ranks 14th in the nation in points per game (1.94) and 15th in goals per game (0.82). Strittmatter is coming off a strong senior season with 24 points (10g, 4a), tied for second in the conference. The Tabernacle, N.J. native owns three game-winning goals in 2024, including the Dukes' first-ever Mid-American Conference goal in defeating six-time reigning MAC Tournament champion Miami (Ohio). Beers has started all 18 games and has anchored a JMU defense that has recorded six shutouts, including four in Mid-American Conference play. The Dukes are second in the conference in goals allowed (1.50), giving the team the 11th-best scoring margin in Division I at +1.58. Additionally, JMU has outscored opponents 28-8 in league play. Tambroni has had a breakout fifth year with nine goals and six assists for 24 points, helping the Dukes more than double their win total from a season ago. The fifth year scored seven goals in the last seven games and recorded 18 points (7g, 4a) in that span, including a brace against Ball State (October 27) and App State (November 3). Schreiner has a record of 10-3 (.769), tied for 10th in the nation. The redshirt freshman has logged 690:43 of action, recording a pair of solo shutouts and combined shutouts. Overall, the JMU defense has posted six shutouts, including four in Mid-American Conference play. The State College, Pa. native. is third in the league in goals against average (1.56) and has a save percentage of .695. Finally, Turner has seen action in 12 games and made her mark in her first season as a Duke with three goals and one assist for seven points. Her first collegiate goal helped JMU win its first conference title, beating Miami (Ohio) 2-1 on September 20. Turner's other two goals also came against MAC opponents Central Michigan and Bellarmine. With the No. 1 seed entering the MAC tournament, the Dukes will play the winner of No. 4 seed Kent State versus No. 5 seed Ball State. The quarterfinal match between the Golden Flashes and Cardinals is scheduled for Wednesday, November 6 at 11:30 am. JMU's semifinal against the winner of game one is scheduled for Thursday, November 7 at 11:30 am. All games will take place on the Miami (Ohio) campus and will stream on Chatterbox Sports. The championship game will take place on Saturday, November 9 at 2:00 PM, with the winner receiving an automatic berth in the NCAA Field Hockey Championship.

