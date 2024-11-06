First 12-team College Football Playoff Rankings Announced; Oregon takes first place





It's a big night in the United States, because the first round of the College Football Playoffs with twelve teams will be played on Tuesday. After ten seasons of a four-team playoff, the committee has opted to go with a dozen teams this year, so here's your refresher now that the first rankings are out. Numbers 1 through 4 are automatic bids, ranked by conference champions (or provisional leaders), and they receive byes in the first round. The next four teams, via at-large bids, will host playoff games (5 vs. 12, 6 vs. 11, 7 vs. 10 and 8 vs. 9). The committee still ranks the teams in order, but the group placements may not reflect the actual rankings. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM Clearly? Great. Here's your very first 12-team bracket from the College Football Playoff Committee: Automatic bids 1. Oregon (9-0, 6-0; Big Ten leader) The Oregon Ducks are well on their way to a perfect season and Dillon Gabriel could easily win the Heisman Trophy. Their big win against defending champion Michigan puts them at No. 1, although Indiana has the same record. 2. Georgia (7-1, 5-1; SEC leader) Their only loss of the season came in their instant classic in Tuscaloosa, but their schedule is still daunting. This weekend they have a date with TK Ole Miss, and they follow that up with Tennessee. Texas A&M trails the conference at 7-2 and 5-1 in conference play. It should be noted that they are actually the third team in the country; they have second place because the current second-ranked team in the country, Ohio State, does not lead the Big Ten. 3. Miami (9-0, 5-0; ACC leader) The Hurricanes' high-powered offense yielded just 53 points and they remain the only undefeated team in the conference. Miami is the fourth-ranked team in the country, but the automatic bidding system gives them the third seed. 4. BYU (8-0, 5-0; Big 12 leader) Like Miami, the Cougars are the only undefeated team in the new Big 12. And like the 'Canes, the system has a higher ranking than their actual rankings in the country; the committee has them at number 9 overall. Big bids: 5. Ohio State (7-1, 4-1; the committee ranks them at No. 2, but since they don't lead their conference, they are the fifth seed in the bracket). 6. Texas (7-1, 3-1; fifth in the country) 7. Penn State (7-1, 4-1; sixth place) 8. Tennessee (7-1, 4-1; seventh) FOX NEWS DIGITAL SPORTS' COLLEGE FOOTBALL WINNERS AND LOSERS: WEEK 10 9. Indiana (9-0, 6-0; eighth place) 10. Notre Dame (7-1) 11. Alabama (6-2, 3-2) 12. Boise State (7-1, 4-0) On the bubble SMU, Texas A&M and LSU round out the next three teams, respectively. No. 16 Ole Miss will likely find its way into the top 12 this weekend with a win over Georgia. Don't count out Deion Sanders' Colorado squad. They are ranked No. 20 with a relatively favorable home schedule. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP The first round of the playoffs starts on December 20 and the national championship will be played a month later. Follow Fox News Digitals sports reporting on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

