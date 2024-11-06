Women's hockey continues homestand against Princeton, No. 7 Quinnipiac





CAMBRIDGE, Mass. After splitting a series against a pair of ranked opponents, Harvard women's ice hockey returns to its home rink to host another ECAC series at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center. The Crimson (2-3-0, 1-3-0 ECAC) will host the Princeton Tigers (2-4-0, 0-4-0 ECAC) and the No. 7 Quinnipiac Bobcats (8-3-1 , 2-1-1 ECAC) this weekend. Six points remain on the line in ECAC play as Harvard takes on a pair more challenging opponents. WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW Last timeout Harvard split its second ECAC series of the year against No. 14 Yale and No. 15 Brown last weekend, picking up three points in ECAC play. The Crimson first defeated Yale 5-1 before falling to Brown in an opposing outcome.

The offensive outburst against Yale featured goals from five different Crimson skaters and a 36-save effort from the goaltender. Emily Davidson .

White Patch was the team's top scorer in the matches, achieving three points with two goals and an assist.

was the team's top scorer in the matches, achieving three points with two goals and an assist. The Crimson earned its second win over a ranked opponent this season with its victory over the No. 14 Bulldogs.

Harvard also improved its home ice record to 2-1 early in the season. Exploring Princeton The Tigers will enter the match coming off a pair of losses to Clarkson and St. Lawrence last weekend. The Tigers were outscored 12-5 in the series, with their record dropping to 2-4 overall and 0-4 in conference play. The team is currently on a four-game losing streak after falling to Yale and Brown two weeks ago.

Princeton currently outscored its opponents 27-21 but has been outscored 19-9 in conference play. The team's seven goals have come on the power play, where it has a 36.8 (7-for-19) percentage.

Issy Wunder has been the team's most consistent attacking threat, scoring goals in four of the team's six games this season. Her nine points are tied for the team lead with Mackenzie Alexander. Sarah Paul has scored seven goals in the campaign to lead the team.

The Tigers squad has two goaltenders, Jennifer Olnowich and Taylor Hyland, to guard the net. Olnowich has played in five games and made four starts this season. She has a GAA of 3.18 and a save percentage of .896 this season.

Four Crimson skaters own points against the Tigers, led by Ellie Bayard And Brooke Manning each with two points. White Patch And Gabi Davidson Adams have scored career goals against Princeton. Exploring Quinnipiac The nation's No. 7 team, Quinnipiac, enters the weekend with an 8-3-1 record and a 2-1-1 mark in conference play. The Bobcats earned a sweep last weekend by defeating a pair of top 10 opponents in No. 5 Clarkson, 3-0, and No. 7 St. Lawrence, 3-1.

Maya Labad's 12 points lead the team, followed closely by Kendall Cooper and Kahlen Lamarche, who each own nine points in 12 games for Quinnipiac.

The Bobcats are outscoring their opponents 35-12 this season and employing the nation's best penalty killing unit, which has allowed just one goal in 24 chances.

Four active Harvard players own points against the Bobcats, led by Mia Biotti who owns four career assists against ECAC foe. Offensive outburst The Crimson's sticks came alive this weekend as the team scored five goals in a win over the Yale Bulldogs. The team reached the five-goal mark for the first time since the 2022-2023 season to achieve victory. It was also the most goals Harvard has scored against Yale since the 2019-20 season.

Five different skaters scored goals and 11 different players earned a point in the match.

The Crimson also scored a 4-on-4 goal and the first power play goal of the campaign. First of many Freshman Scout Oudemool And Antonina Dinges both recorded their first career goals in the game against Yale to open their collegiate scoring records.

And both recorded their first career goals in the game against Yale to open their collegiate scoring records. Ella Lucia also earned her first career point with an assist in the matchup. Dominant on the dot Lapp has established himself as the team's best player and already ranks No. 15 in the country in faceoff winning percentage among skaters who have taken at least 100 faceoffs. Her 58.6 percent winning percentage is fifth-best in the conference by the same guideline. Click on the PK The Crimson penalty kill units started the 2024-2025 season strong, killing nine consecutive penalties for the first time since the 2022-2023 season.

Junior goalkeeper, Emily Davidson has put in some impressive performances this season, leading the Crimson to a pair of impressive victories. Davidson opened the season with a 34-save shutout (the first of her career) to help the Crimson defeat No. 8 Connecticut. Against No. 14 Yale, Davidson was equally impressive, allowing just one goal and making 36 saves to lead the Crimson to a victory.

has put in some impressive performances this season, leading the Crimson to a pair of impressive victories. Davidson opened the season with a 34-save shutout (the first of her career) to help the Crimson defeat No. 8 Connecticut. Against No. 14 Yale, Davidson was equally impressive, allowing just one goal and making 36 saves to lead the Crimson to a victory. Davidson is currently ranked No. 11 in the country with a save percentage of .934. Blocking shots The success of the Harvard defense depended on the team's ability to block shots. The Crimson have been fearless this season, jumping into shooting lanes to help absorb pressure from their goaltenders.

Through five games, Harvard has blocked a total of 85 shots, for an average of 17 blocked shots per game.

That total is the best in the ECAC and fifth-best in the country to start the season.

Freshmen ahead, Scout Oudemool leads the team with 10 blocked shots, while Kiera Ley is just behind with nine on the year. Next Harvard will complete its four-game homestand this weekend and hit the road for another ECAC series next weekend. The team travels to Central New York to take on Cornell (Nov. 15) and Colgate (Nov. 16) to add more points to its ECAC standings.

