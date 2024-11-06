Sharjah Cricket Stadium to host 300th match with AFG-BAN ODI, first international ground to reach milestone | Cricket news





The iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday became the first international cricket venue to host 300 men's matches with the first Afghanistan-Bangladesh ODI. The historic venue in the United Arab Emirates has hosted 252 ODIS, 38 T20s and 10 Test matches ahead of Wednesday's match. Sri Lanka and Pakistan played the first ever match at this venue during an Asia Cup ODI in 1984. Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar hosted several memorable tournaments in the 1990s and has recorded seven ODI tons, including the famous 'Desert Storm' strike against Australia at the venue in 1998. Tendulkar's seven centuries have been matched only by Pakistan's Saeed Anwar on the ground. To commemorate Tendulkar's achievements at the venue, the West Stand at the venue was renamed as the 'Sachin Tendulkar Stand' on the occasion of the batting maestro's 50th birthday in 2023. In total, Pakistan participated in almost 50 percent of the matches held at the venue, participating in 144 matches and winning 93 of them. Sri Lanka (87) and India (72) make up the top 3. India have won 35 matches at their venue before their last appearance in 2000. Ground Span Mat Testing ODIs T20Is The Sharjah cricket stadium 1984-2024 300 9 253 38 Sydney Cricket Ground 1882-2024 291 112 161 18 Melbourne cricket ground 1877-2024 287 116 152 19 Harare Sports Club 1992-2024 267 39 182 46 Lord's, London 1884-2024 227 147 70 10 Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka 2006-2024 211 28 120 63 R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo 1986-2024 207 9 151 47 Kennington Oval, London 1880-2024 200 107 76 17

