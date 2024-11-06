Sports
Walking sticks 6, Flyers 4: That's not the intention
While most of the world was glued to television sets discussing a much more important outcome, the Flyers and Hurricanes were playing a hockey game on Tuesday night. It was a good game, but Philadelphia, once again outshot by a wide margin, fell a little short on this scoreboard with a heartbreaking 5-4 loss to the Hurricanes.
The basics
First period: 7:54 Travis Konecny (Owen Tippett, Matvei Michkov) (PPG), 14:25 Jackson Blake (Jack Drury, Dmitry Orlov)
Second period: 8:56 Eric Robinson (Martin Necas, Brent Burns), 9:50 Jordan Martinook (Jaccob Slavin, Brent Burns), 13:30 Owen Tippett (Travis Konecny, Sean Couturier)
Third period: 1:18 Morgan Frost (Travis Sanheim, Travis Konecny), 1:47 Jack Roslovic (Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho), 9:17 Travis Konecny (Sean Couturier), 19:29 Martin Necas (unassisted), 19:58 – Seth Jarvis (unassisted)
SOG: 16 (PHI) 35 (AUTO)
Some takeaways
What's goaltending for $200, Aleksei?
Aleksei Kolosov was the go-to guy against a shooting machine called Carolina. The Flyers held the fort early and Kolosov stopped what he could as the Canes shot at him or wide. Philadelphia did a fantastic job in the first fourteen minutes of play limiting Carolina to just three shots. On the fourth they came within one point, as the Canes Jackson Blake was alone in the slot and defeated Kolosov, who had very little chance to stop it.
Kolosov stopped a turnover early in the second and looked steady until the Canes put two behind Kolosov 54 seconds apart. Another game where the Flyers scored two goals in a minute, putting in a strong effort for about 30 minutes against a strong team that essentially lost. Perhaps the only saving grace was that Kolosov kept fighting, keeping Philadelphia within a chance of putting things right in the third period.
Although they were outscored by a margin of about two to one, the Flyers needed Kolosov to stone the Canes on a lengthy shift in the closing seconds of the third. He didn't, resulting in a well-deserved point that was thrown aside with 31 seconds left.
Pre-control force
The Flyers started a new line with Tyson Foerster, Sean Couturier and Matvei Michkov. And the line seemed to set the tone for the opening portion of the match. The line had more than decent offset and more importantly the subsequent lines seemed to have a good pace, meaning more notable forecheck. However, it was an exception for what was a poor period for Couturier's line with a paltry 14.29 percent of chances. But it was 14.29 percent better than the line of Joel Farabee, Scott Laughton and Bobby Brink in the first.
Another example was started by a good play by Rasmus Ristolainen (who, together with Nick Seeler, had a poor chance percentage in the first inning) who threw the puck on the ice. Scott Laughton jumped on the turnover at the other end and had a great chance to make it 2-0, but shot the puck wide. Heck, even the fourth line of Noah Cates, Garnet Hathaway and Nic Deslauriers got into the act in the first inning when Cates broke up a neutral zone pass and quickly went the other way for a scoring opportunity. It was something that was evident throughout, even when the Flyers were down 3-1.
Defending from A to Z
Egor Zamula returned to the lineup for this, leaving Erik Johnson out of the mix as Zamula was paired with Emil Andrae. Andrae made a fantastic but overlooked play when he batted an aerial Carolina pass with his stick before clearing it out of harm's way. But overall, Zamula looked like a sixth defender who wasn't great by any means and didn't need a translator to see and express the obvious. Both he and Andrae had an identical percentage of chances (45.45 percent) after forty minutes, but he still needs a lot of work.
While Zamula wasn't paying much attention, Rasmus Ristolainen threw a big one on Jamie Drysdale. In the third both collided, and although Drysdale looked like he had had the worst of it, both were fine after the collision. It was a comedy of errors in the third as after tying the game 3-3, Andrae fell into the trap, causing a strange man's break and shortly after Carolina's fourth goal. And during the man advantage in the third, Andrae took a bad penalty, leaving them in disarray themselves.
Powerplay back to production
The Flyers got a power play when Travis Konecny drew a penalty. Seconds later, Drysdale was high-sticked, but instead of simply giving Carolina the puck, the Flyers killed precious seconds that could have been used for a five-on-three. However, the Flyers did score a goal when Travis Konecny put in a rebound to give the Flyers the lead. A secondary assist from Matvei Michkov also snapped a four-match goal drought.
Tippett flies
There were times this past week when Owen Tippett appeared to be working on the backcheck. Whether he was challenged Tuesday night or simply found a different outfit is unknown. What was clear was that it had wheels that made it look so damn dangerous in 2023-2024. Tippett had a primary assist on Konecny's goal but looked hopeful to turn a corner, making it only a matter of when, not if, he would score his second goal of the season.
Sure enough, the sniper shot his second, leaving the Flyers television crew confused as to whether it was outside the post or inside. The rocket beat Pyotr Kochetkov cleanly and should give Tippett a much-needed confidence boost.
The frost thaws
As much as Tippett needed that goal, Morgan Frost needed one goal, maybe even more. Fortunately, he didn't get any style points for the goal, his first of the year. The puck bounced off Frost's leg and slid just over the goal line like a great curling shot.
Unfortunately, Frost's line was also on the ice for Carolina's winning goal, unable to clear the puck and exhausted as they watched Martin Necas score the winner.
Want another curling-style shot?
The Flyers didn't give up on the game and tied the game again at 4-4 when Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny teamed up to score another strange score. Konecny got a tap on the puck that Couturier backhanded on what should have been an easy stop. But the slight deflection left the Carolina goalkeeper frozen as it landed between his legs.
Using their heads
For about the first half of the game, the Flyers were zero in terms of penalty kill. It's amazing how much better a team's chances are when they don't commit stupid fouls. The first was a trip on Couturier in the offensive zone after what looked like a four-on-two breakaway. Luckily, Philadelphia killed the penalty late in the second.
The lack of a penalty area parade got all four lines rolling and created a great flow to the game from both sides. It's also something you'd like to see against some stiff competition on this road trip.
Point yes, otherwise miserable
As great as Tippett looked, Michkov had an off night along with a number of linemates who didn't create any chemistry at all. The crazy Russian struggled and didn't seem as comfortable as he did with Konecny and Couturier for a few matches. A 19-year-old rookie will encounter some bumps in the road, but getting a point in a pretty bad game for him is still a good sign for the Flyers.
|
