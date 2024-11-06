AFG vs BAN 1st ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI in India Live on TV and Online? | Cricket news





AFG vs BAN Live Streaming: The cricket world turns its attention to Sharjah as Afghanistan takes on Bangladesh in the first of a thrilling three-match ODI series on November 6, 2024. Afghanistan is riding high after a historic win against South Africa and Bangladesh Looking for redemption after recent losses, this matchup promises intense action and gripping moments. Here's how fans in India can catch every ball in this highly anticipated match. Also read: Who is Izabelle Leite? Virat Kohli's former girlfriend before she married Anushka Sharma – in pictures Match details at a glance: Match: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI

Date: Wednesday November 6, 2024

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Location: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live streaming: FanCode app and website When will the first ODI match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh be held? The first ODI match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be played on Wednesday, November 6. AFG vs BAN Live Streaming: Where will the first ODI match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh be held? The first ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be held at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. What time does the first ODI match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh start? The first ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will start at 3:30 PM (Indian Standard Time). AFG vs BAN Live Streaming: Which channel will broadcast the first ODI match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh live in India? The first ODI match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will not be telecast live in India. AFG vs BAN Live Streaming: Where will the first ODI match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh be live streamed in India? The first ODI match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be streamed live on FanCode app and website in India. Confidence in Afghanistan is high after South Africa's triumph After a 2-1 win in the ODI series against South Africa, Afghanistan go into this series with renewed confidence. Key players like Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rashid Khan have shown consistency and are expected to be game-changers. The presence of Rashid Khan provides unparalleled spin mastery, and the support of youngsters like Azmatullah Omarzai and Noor Ahmad strengthens their bowling line-up. With a formidable combination of experience and youth, Afghanistan looks well-equipped to take on Bangladesh. Bangladesh's struggle and the search for form Bangladesh, on the other hand, has had a challenging few months. Recent series against India and South Africa did not yield favorable results, and the team is keen to regain its position. Under the leadership of Najmul Hossain Shanto, the Bangladesh squad has undergone significant changes with veterans like Mahmudullah Riyad and Mushfiqur Rahim taking charge of the team's hopes. The return of Soumya Sarkar and Nasum Ahmed also adds depth, especially as the latter's spin expertise is crucial in Sharjah's spin-friendly conditions. Key players to keep an eye on Rashid Khan (Afghanistan): Rashid remains Afghanistan's biggest asset, especially on pitches that favor spinners. His tactical acumen and experience can challenge Bangladesh's batting order, setting the stage for an intense bowling showdown. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan): Known for his aggressive batting style, Gurbaz has been instrumental in providing Afghanistan with solid starts. If he finds his rhythm, expect fireworks early in the innings. Mahmudullah Riyadh (Bangladesh): Mahmudullah is an experienced presence and Mahmudullah's role will be crucial for Bangladesh. His stability in the middle order and experience in navigating challenging pitches make him a key player in Bangladesh's setup. Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh): Known for his variations and deadly cutters, Mustafizur could be Bangladesh's answer to Afghanistan's rulers. His performance with the ball will be crucial in restricting Afghanistan's batting line-up. Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: The Historical Edge The two teams have faced each other 16 times in the ODIs, with Bangladesh holding a slight lead with 10 wins compared to Afghanistan's six wins. Their last encounter was in the 2023 ODI World Cup where Bangladesh emerged victorious. However, with the recent rise of Afghanistan, this series offers them an opportunity to close the gap and possibly gain the upper hand in their rivalry. Prediction: a battle for spin and resilience The Sharjah pitch traditionally favors spinners, making it a perfect battlefield for Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and Bangladesh's Nasum Ahmed to show their craft. Bangladesh's resilience and Afghanistan's momentum make it challenging to pick a clear favorite, but one thing is certain: the game will be fiercely competitive.

