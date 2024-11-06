Will Michigan football's projected first-round picks will opt out in 2024

As the losses pile up for Michigan football, so do the questions.

One of the most pressing, with just three games left in the regular season: how many of the Wolverines stars with NFL futures will stick around?

The trend in college football in recent years has been for top players to sit out end-of-season, albeit primarily bowl games, to maintain their health and status for their professional careers. As for the projected first-round selection of Kenneth Grant, that's not even an option.

“I mean, no, I'm not sitting around,” the defensive tackle said Tuesday night. “I definitely want to go out there and put some great things on film. I don't really know what my draft status is right now, I guess, first round you could say, but I don't really pay attention to that.”

RAINER SABIN:The shadows of the disaster of 2020 are becoming increasingly visible in Michigan football

Grant is one of five Wolverines to appear in a recent first-round draft projection of College Football Report. The list has defensive back Will Johnson (No. 5, Jacksonville), defensive tackle Mason Graham (No. 11, Cincinnati), Grant (No. 13, Dallas), tight end Colston Loveland (No. 20, reunited with Jim Harbaugh with the Los Angeles Chargers) and defensive end Josaiah Stewart (No. 21, Atlanta). Of the quartet, only Stewart has played four collegiate seasons.

Johnson, of course, has missed the past two games due to a foot injury, while Loveland missed UM's game against USC and Stewart sat out against Minnesota.

Of the five projected picks, only Grant and Graham have played all nine games this year. But for Grant, when he returned to Ann Arbor as a national champion, he did so with the intention of finishing what he started.

“It's another opportunity to go out there and put some great things on film,” said Grant, who has 13 tackles, including five for loss, two sacks and two fumble recoveries. “No matter what my draft status is, I'm never satisfied with that. Never satisfied until I'm No. 1, that's my mentality.”

In some ways, Grant has already done more this year than last year. According to Pro Football Focus, Grant played 403 defensive snaps in 15 games in UM's national championship season. This year, spread over nine matches, that number is 432.

Grant entered the year knowing this could happen. He told the Free Press this offseason that he was trying to play closer to 330 pounds than his listed 339 because of the opportunity to play more than 40 or even 45 snaps per game. So far, that number is actually 48.

It's certainly high, but Grant has continued to produce, maybe not quite at the same pace, but still at an elite level.

It's just a testament to my dedication, I'm just trying to get my body right, Grant said. I feel like I did a great job with that. I'm not falling off or anything. I'm not lax when it comes to game days.

It's the same energy Michigan will need in its matchup against No. 10 Indiana, one of the most surprising stories in college football this season.

The Hoosiers, led by first-year coach Curt Cignetti, are undefeated in nine games for the first time in program history. On Tuesday evening, Warde Manuel, chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee (also UM athletics director), unveiled the first In the CFP rankings, the Hoosiers were ranked No. 8.

IU's meteoric rise underlines how quickly things can change in the age of the transfer portal and NIL payments; Just last year, UM defeated the Hoosiers 52-7. Now UM comes in as a 14-point underdog.

“After watching the film, I don't think it's really surprising,” defenseman Zeke Berry said of IU's turnaround. “That's a good football team. I've got a good offense, good defense, good receiving guys, experienced quarterback.”

ON THE HARDWOOD:Michigan basketball's season-opening masterclass feels like just the beginning

Berry, who has started much of the season at nickel back, was forced to move to cornerback for Saturday's 38-17 loss to Oregon, thanks to the absences of Johnson and sophomore Jyaire Hill. While Hill is likely to play this week, Johnson is less likely to, according to head coach Sherrone Moore.

As for Berry, he was informed last Tuesday of the likely start he would get at corner. During the first training sessions this week, he worked at both locations while UM installed its plan. Regardless of who is available, the secondary has a tough task against a passing offense that ranks No. 19 among Football Bowl Subdivision teams, allowing 284.3 yards per game, and No. 2 in scoring (46.6 points).

It's far from the first time Michigan has seen a prolific passing offense this year; the Wolverines have already seen Oregon (No. 11 in total offense), Texas (No. 16 in total offense) and Washington (No. 24 in passing offense).

“I mean, it's college football, anything can happen,” Grant said of Indiana. “It's proof that they're undefeated, so just another great opportunity to go out there.”