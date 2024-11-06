A24 produces a $70 million ping-pong movie. What are we actually doing here?





A24 is that great little indie studio behind many of our favorite hits of the past few years Lady Bird And Talk to me And Hereditary, MoonlightAnd Everything everywhere at oncewhose production budgets were probably less than $70 million combined. But A24 tasted mid-budget success earlier this year Civil war (Civil War, my ass: America just rolled over for fascism), a $50 million film that grossed $126 million at the box office worldwide. A24 is also the studio behind it Uncut gemstonesa modest blockbuster and a much-loved film from the Safdie Brothers. A24 thought the Safdies had two aces, so they decided to split their hands and give them each about $70 million to place their bets. Benny Safdie chose to take his bet and make money The crushing machine starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, about the story of mixed martial arts and UFC champion Mark Kerr. That seems like a safe bet. Josh Safdie, on the other hand, took his $70 million (and some say even $90 million) and… decided to make a ping-pong movie. What are we doing here, folks? This is what we do now? We're spending $70 million on the worst part of Forrest Gump? By Term: The original screenplay, written by Safdie and Ronald Bronstein, is loosely based on the life of Marty Reisman, set in the world of 1950s ping-pong culture. Reisman was known for being unconventional in the sport, but won two U.S. men's singles championships in 1958 and 1960 and more than twenty international and national titles. He became famous for mastering the hard bat style, a traditional style of table tennis that uses a racket without a sponge layer to emphasize control and spin over speed and power. His mastery of the sport earned him a reputation as one of the last greats of table tennis of that era. Oh, I stand corrected. No one told me this movie is about Marty effin' Reisman! You mean, THE Marty Reisman? To wait? Who the hell is Marty Reisman and why should I care about the hardbat style? Do they really want me to spend $15 to sit in a theater for two hours watching Timothe Chalamet knock over a ping pong ball with a racket without a sponge? And they envision this as “a fast-paced, globe-trotting adventure comedy along the lines of Wolf of Wall Street”? Is this a joke? Is Chalamet going to bounce ping-pong balls on Margot Robbie's heels? And they're trying to sell Gwyneth Paltrow's return to acting for the first time in five years as a selling point? What fucking timeline did we wake up in this morning? The movie is called Marty Supremeit has nothing to do with Marty Scorsese, and Chalamet has a scruffy mustache and wears pleated pants. And they spent a damn $70 million. You're damn right, I'll check it out.

