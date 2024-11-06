Tour team called – Cricket Ireland





DUBLIN Ireland Women's new permanent captain Gaby Lewis will lead a youthful side to Bangladesh later this month when the Ireland squad visits the Asian country for the first time in 10 years to complete a six-match multi-format series to play. Lewis, 23, was confirmed in the leadership role last month and this will be her first tour as permanent captain and she will lead a squad with an average age of less than 23. Despite the young age, seven of the tourists have more than 50 caps across all formats, with Laura Delany (207 caps) and Lewis (155 caps) being the longest-serving players in the current squad. The series will be played between November 27 and December 9 and all matches will be streamed live on the Bangladesh Cricket Boards YouTube channel. The three ODIs are part of the ICC Women's Championship. SQUADS Ireland Women's ODI Squad: Gaby Lewis (captain) (Phoenix), Ava Canning (Leinster), Christina Coulter Reilly (Clontarf), Laura Delany (Leinster), Sarah Forbes (Pembroke), Amy Hunter (Instonians/Malahide), Arlene Kelly (Malahide), Aimee Maguire (The Hills), Jane Maguire (The Hills), Cara Murray (Waringstown/Clontarf), Leah Paul (Merrion), Orla Prendergast (Pembroke), Una Raymond-Hoey (Ringwood), Freya Sargent (Clontarf), Alice Tector (Phoenix ). Ireland Women's T20 squad: Gaby Lewis (captain) (Phoenix), Ava Canning (Leinster), Christina Coulter Reilly (Clontarf), Laura Delany (Leinster), Sarah Forbes (Pembroke), Amy Hunter (Instonians/Malahide), Arlene Kelly (Malahide), Aimee Maguire (The Hills), Jane Maguire (The Hills), Cara Murray (Waringstown/Clontarf), Leah Paul (Merrion), Orla Prendergast (Pembroke), Una Raymond-Hoey (Ringwood), Freya Sargent (Clontarf), Rebecca Stokell (Merrion) ). LUMINAIRES November 27, 2024 : Bangladesh v Ireland (1 st ODI; Mirpur; start 10:00 am)

: Bangladesh v Ireland (1 ODI; Mirpur; start 10:00 am) November 30, 2024 : Bangladesh v Ireland (2 i.e ODI; Mirpur; start 10:00 am)

: Bangladesh v Ireland (2 ODI; Mirpur; start 10:00 am) December 2, 2024: Bangladesh v Ireland (3rd ODI; Mirpur; start 10:00 am) December 5, 2024 : Bangladesh v Ireland (1 st T20I; Sylhet; start at 2 p.m.)

: Bangladesh v Ireland (1 T20I; Sylhet; start at 2 p.m.) December 7, 2024 : Bangladesh v Ireland (2 i.e T20I; Sylhet; start at 2 p.m.)

: Bangladesh v Ireland (2 T20I; Sylhet; start at 2 p.m.) December 9, 2024: Bangladesh v Ireland (3rd T20I; Sylhet; start 10:00 am) * all times local to the location HEAD-TO-HEAD Bangladesh (ranked 8e in ODIs and 9e in T20Is) Ireland last met (11th place).e in ODIs and 10e in T20Is) in 2022, and have played each other 18 times across formats: 11 x T20 Internationals (Bangladesh 8 wins, Ireland 3 wins)

7 x One-Day Internationals (Bangladesh 4 wins, Ireland 1 win, 2 no results) Ed JoyceHead Coach of Ireland Women, said: It's probably the toughest selection we've ever had – and I think that's very positive. One of the objectives when I took over the job was to try to build depth in the group. Making the selection difficult is a good sign of progress. The players are all hungry to get into the team, so some tough calls had to be made. In terms of details, we've picked three spinners because we think if you go to that part of the world you might need to play all three. And on the batting side, I think we have a strong group who have shown that they can produce big scores in both formats. It's clear that welcoming Laura Delany back from injury will make a huge difference to that middle order. Her experience and quality in both formats are crucial, but she also balances the team beautifully for us in terms of her ability to bowl, giving us the opportunity to play an extra batsman if necessary. With two all-rounders in the top four, and Amy Hunter, our goalkeeper, also opening, it gives a nice balance to the team and we are looking good with everyone fit and healthy at the start of the tour. Ireland Women are proudly sponsored by Certa, a leading fuel and oil supplier in Ireland.

