College Football Playoff Bracket: What the 12-team field looks like after the initial release of the CFP Rankings

Oregon, Georgia, Miami and BYU lead the way in the initial projection College football 2024 Season Playoff Bracket The first round of the CFP rankings were released Tuesday, giving the nation its first look at how the College Football Playoff Selection Committee is evaluating the field under the new 12-team format.

In these rankings, Big Ten foes No. 1 Oregon and No. 2 Ohio State claimed the top two spots. However, the Buckeyes take the 5-seed, while the Ducks are expected to get the Big Ten's automatic bid as conference champions and a first-round bye. That opens the door for No. 3 Georgia to finish second, while No. 4 Miami and No. 9 BYU close out the field at the top. Projected Group of Five champion Boise State is ranked No. 12 in both ranking and seeding.

This first bracket includes four teams each from the Big Ten and SEC. Only one team from each of the ACC and Big 12 is expected to make the field. Big Ten and SEC powers Ohio State, Texas, Penn State and Tennessee are expected to host first-round games.

Granted, this bracket is a projection at this point. None of the top four seeds will become official until each team actually wins a conference championship, which represents perhaps the biggest change from the four-team College Football Playoff to the twelve-team College Football Playoff.

Here's our first look at the College Football Playoff bracket after the first CFP rankings.

CBS Sports Design



Big 12 is the biggest loser

When Iowa State fell to Texas Tech in Week 10, the Big 12's path to two teams in the field became more difficult. After the first CFP rankings, the Big 12 will almost certainly be stuck with just one bid no matter what happens, and risk missing out on a bye as well.

BYU landed at No. 9 in the rankings despite wins over No. 13 SMU and No. 19 Kansas State, which is more top-25 wins than the four teams before it (Indiana, Tennessee, Penn State, Texas) combined. The Cougars are undefeated, but are treated almost more like a one-loss team; In fact, they trail five teams with one loss.

Additionally, the actual one-loss team in the Big 12, Iowa State, lands all the way at No. 17, behind four two-loss teams from the SEC alone. At least four Big 12 teams still have a shot at the CFP via an automatic bid to the conference championship. However, with BYU ranked No. 9, a loss in the Big 12 title game will likely keep them out of the field entirely.

Boise State got respect

The CFP selection committee has historically tended to rank a little lower on Group of Five teams, but they gave Boise State props for what has been a strong performance thus far. The Broncos are ranked No. 12 in the initial rankings, well ahead of undefeated Group of Five contender No. 25 Army and are on the brink of a battle for a bye.

The Broncos are coming off a quality win over No. 21 Washington State, with the lone loss against No. 1 Oregon coming at the buzzer. The fifth conference champion can finish higher than the 12 seed if it finishes higher than 12, and Boise State will have a serious chance to fight its way up.

There will be elimination matches

There are four SEC teams ranked between No. 11 and No. 16 in the initial CFP rankings: No. 11 Alabama, No. 14 Texas A&M, No. 15 LSU and No. 16 Ole Miss. They all have crucial matchups that could extinguish their candidacy. LSU and Alabama play this week while Ole Miss hosts Georgia. Texas A&M has a big matchup against No. 5 Texas at the end of the year as they rekindle their rivalry.

It has been speculated that a 9-3 SEC team could take the field, but that looks highly unlikely in 2024 due to the sheer amount of congestion. Undefeated Indiana and BYU only add complications, and three Big Ten teams have essentially already punched tickets. Neither of the two-loss teams can afford more losses, depending on the state of play.