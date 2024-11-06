2024 Major Hockey Awards and All-Ivy Announced





PRINCETON, NJ – Following the conclusion of another exciting regular season and tournament weekend, the 2024 All-Ivy Field Hockey team and top awards were announced on Wednesday afternoon. Princetons Beth Yeager was unanimously voted Offensive Player of the Year, while Princeton's coaching staff, led by Carla Tagliente, was also the unanimous selection to earn Coaching Staff of the Year honors. Columbias Katie Wimmer claimed the title of Defensive Player of the Year and Yales Chiara Picciafuoco was crowned Leagues Rookie of the Year. Yeager earned Offensive Player of the Year honors after leading the Ivy League in goals scored (15) and total points (39) while ranking second among league members with nine assists ahead of No. 13 Princeton . The junior finished the regular season in the NCAA's top-10 in points per game (2.44) and goals per game (0.94). She scored a goal in 10 of the team's 16 games with six game-winning goals and had three multi-goal performances, including scoring three times on two separate occasions against Penn and Dartmouth. Wimmer collected Defensive Player of the Year honors after being a force in net for the Lions all season. The senior goalie currently ranks second nationally and first in the conference with an .824 save percentage and fourth nationally with 8.13 saves per game. In 15 games, Wimmer recorded a career-high 122 saves and led her team to four shutouts. Rookie of the Year honors went to Picciafuoco after he tied the Yale team lead in goals (6) and finished second on the team with 15 total points. The freshman scored three game-winning goals for the Bulldogs while starting all 16 games on offense. Princeton's coaching staff, led by ninth-year head coach Carla Taglientewas unanimously selected as the Ivy League Coaching Staff of the Year. Tagliente, along with assistants Dina Rizzo, Pattie Gillern and Pat Harris, led the Tigers to an outright Ivy League championship and the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Ivy League field hockey tournament, while maintaining the program's national rankings each week. season. Princeton, currently No. 13 in the latest Penn Monto/NFHCA Division I National Coaches Poll, is 12-4 overall while finishing Ivy League play at a perfect 7-0 while ranking 10th nationally with just 1.16 goals allowed per match. In addition, one Ivy League field hockey student-athlete from each institution was recognized for their efforts in the classroom and on the field as a member of the 2024 Ivy League field hockey Academic All-Ivy team. TanningMikayla WalshColumbiasKatie WimmerCornellsClaire VaughnDartmouthsGabriela BracerasHarvard Marie Schaefers,PennsJulia RyanPrincetonsGrace Schulze,and YalesNicole Gothardtwere each named to the team. 2024 ALL-IVY FIELD HOCKEY TEAMS OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR Beth Yeager, Princeton (Jr., M Greenwich, Conn.)* DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR Katie Wimmer, Columbia (Sr., GK Windham, NH) Rookie of the Year Chiara Picciafuoco, Yale (Fr., F Buenos Aires, Argentina) COACHING STAFF OF THE YEAR Princeton* FIRST TEAM ^

Lucia AdamsBrown (Jr., M Andover, Mass.)*

Mia Karine MyklebustBrown (So., M Los Gatos, California)

Katie WimmerColumbia (Sr., GK Windham, NH)

Claire WolfeCornel (5eM Garnet Valley, Pa.)

Lara BeekhuisHarvard (So., Fl Laren, Netherlands)

Bronte-May BroughHarvard (Jr., D. Uttoxeter, England)*

Beth YeagerPrinceton (Jr., M Greenwich, Conn.)*

Ella CashmanPrinceton (So., D Surbiton, England)

Clem KeepPrinceton (Fr., D Bristol, England)

Poppy BealesYale (Jr., F Kings Lynn, Norfolk, England)

Chiara PicciafuocoYale (Fr., F Buenos Aires, Argentina)

Hettie WhittingtonYale (So., D Guildford, Surrey, England) SECOND TEAM ^

Julia HittiBrown (Sr., D Ashland, MA)

Jacinta Solari EtchebesColumbia (Fr., M –

Olivia GaliotosDartmouth (Jr., D/M Virginia Beach, Va.)

Emily GuckianHarvard (Sr., M Weybridge, England)

Kitty ChappleHarvard (Jr., M Somerset, England)

Kate OlivierHarvard (Jr., F St. Louis, Mo.)

Wise PiekarskiHarvard (So., F Concord, Mass.)

Meghan McGinleyPenn (Sr., D Plymouth Meeting, Pa.)

Julia RyanPenn (Jr., M Brookline, MA)

Talia SchenckPrinceton (Jr., F. Lawrenceville, NJ)

Robin ThompsonPrinceton (Sr., GK Herne, Kent, England)

Victoria ColleeYale (Fr., M Laren, Netherlands) HONORABLE MENTION

Katie McCallumBrown (Sr., F Blue Bell, Pa.)

Imogen GovanBrown (Sr., M Oakville, Ontario)

Lindsey YuColumbia (Sr., M Montville, NJ)

Martha BroderikCornell (So., GK Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk, England)

Grace LeahyCornell (Jr., M Waterloo, Ontario)

Lucia CampanoDartmouth (So., M Buenos Aires, Argentina)

Lucy LeelHarvard (Sr., F London, England)

Tessa ShahboHarvard (Jr., GK Surrey, England)

Ottilie SykesPrinceton (So., D Milton, England)

Grace SchulzePrinceton (Sr., F Greenwich, Conn.)

Anna FaulstichPrinceton (Fr., M Bromley, England)

Lily RamseyYale (Sr., F Summit, NJ)

Emma RamseyYale (So., M Summit, NJ) *Unanimous selection

^Teams expanded due to equal votes

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ivyleague.com/news/2024/11/5/2024-field-hockey-all-ivy-announced.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos