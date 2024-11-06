By reading father's war letters I became acquainted with a man I thought I already knew

First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Do you have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

If your parents or grandparents lived through World War II, this is the perfect time to explore their memorabilia. Faded photos, waste paper, bound high school yearbooks with glossy pages, handwritten letters, wrinkled postcards and posters have a weight, texture and even aroma that delivers a sensory blow that transports you like a time machine.

That's what it felt like when I read the letters my father wrote to his parents and siblings while he was in the army between 1942 and 1945. Sixty-five years after they were written and thirty years after he died in 1978, those fragile blue airmail forms with his pencil handwriting brought him back to life. His turns of phrase, quirky expressions, stance and tone of voice sounded exactly like him, but more intense and bouncy.

My future father turned out to be a special young man who I simply never got to know. His vivid account of daily life in the army, as he moved from Peterborough to Toronto, to Brampton, to Petawawa to Quebec and then overseas to England, France, the Netherlands and Germany, is full of sharp observations, wry humour, poignant anecdotes and lively personality. .

There were strong echoes of my suburban father in the cheerful and funny letters written by B133750 Gunner Rogow RM, as he officially signed each bill. (Dad changed his last name to Roger before I was born.) Aligning the athletic young man with the paternal model was an intriguing challenge in reconciling my memories with his reports. In his letters my father describes playing table tennis, basketball and swimming. He coached boxing matches and went canoeing and hunting. When I knew him, all he did was play golf and reminisce about winning high school swimming meets. I thought he was content to lead a sedentary life, but the letters revealed military conditions that permanently injured his back.

My future father describes writing high-pressure exams in geometry, physics, calculus and electricity in the Officer Training Program, the #1 Canadian Army course. I didn't know he studied these subjects, let alone used them in his military career. He mentions competitive table tennis matches with the other soldiers, but I never saw him pick up a paddle. Still, reading about these games brought back a vague, half-century-old memory of him stepping up to a ping-pong table in the early 1970s to play against one of the first visitors from the People's Republic of China. Civilian Ralph Roger was in his fifties at the time, but he played with the relaxed but unerring accuracy of Gunner Rogow. The letters explain when he honed those skills.

My dad told funny dad jokes, but he wasn't hilarious. The letters are full of humor, focusing on the discomforts and humiliations of army life. Describing the conscription of the regimental police, he laments the five million flies in the guard hut that never stop biting, buzzing, bombing, harassing, never sleeping, never letting you sleep, belligerent, carnivorous, ferocious, vicious little devils.

His searing commentary on the absurdity of military life is similar Catch 22: During inspection in fighting order you wear your steel helmet and under the hot sun this seven and a half pound device can give you a headache in nothing flat. In action I didn't wear my steel helmet once. On VE Day my gun was taken from me and I was given a Bren pistol, but I didn't get any magazines for it so I couldn't shoot it if I wanted to. Any soldier who has been in action will tell you that those were the happiest days of their army career because there is so little discipline and no useless spit and polish. Everything you do brings the end so much closer and you feel useful and manly for a change instead of like a wax figure at Madame Tussauds.

My father's thoughtful reflections reveal a young man coming to terms with danger, fear, risk, homesickness and soul-crushing loss. It is touching that he kept these letters all his life without mentioning them. I'll never be able to ask him why he didn't share them, but my suspicion is that he didn't write them to children he didn't even think about having, and once we existed he wasn't sure we would understand what he went through. I suspect this is what he meant by his oft-repeated comment: You have no idea how lucky you are.

I never liked hearing that, but now that I've read his letters, I have to agree with him. And I have a better sense of the gulf he felt between himself and those who did not survive military service during World War II.

I don't know if he would have shared these letters with me if he had lived longer, nor what he would have thought of me reading and writing about them. But I hope this will make him feel better understood. I do know that it deepened my understanding of my father. More insight is always good and every veteran deserves that.

Robin Roger lives in Toronto.

