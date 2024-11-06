Sports
South Aiken Tennis reaches the third round of the Class AAAA playoffs with a win over Gray Collegiate
November 6 It was difficult to figure out which court to watch on Tuesday at the Weeks Tennis Center.
The action was so riveting and the level of play was so good that many spectators at the Class AAAA second-round playoff game between South Aiken and Gray Collegiate couldn't help but shift their gaze from one field to the other just as quickly. from one baseline to another during one match.
There was also the option to park on one of the benches in the center, which a group of South Aiken players who were not playing in the game did to watch the No. 4 singles match on the other court, but then was reprimanded by head coach Dee. Dee Redd, who reminded them that there were T-Breds playing on four other courses at the same time and could use some support as well.
The reason to cheer grew as South Aiken kept winning points, kept winning games and kept winning games. Sophia Rainchuso's victory in the No. 4 singles match gave the T-Breds the fourth match victory they needed, eliminating the need for a potentially decisive No. 1 doubles match as the T-Breds advanced to Thursday's third round with a 4-2 victory.
“Absolutely amazing. I'm super proud of these ladies. Gray Collegiate is the only team we lost a game against in the region, and then we came back and won the second round against them,” said Redd, whose team will host are South Florence on Thursday for a spot in the Lower State finals. “We had really high expectations. The fact that we won 4-2 straight away was very impressive. Our last win went to No. 1 doubles, so this one was a clear win. Even one of our other lines went to a tiebreaker in the third set, so even close on that court.”
Gray Collegiate struck first, posting its first victory on the board at No. 2 singles when Sidney Moore defeated junior Jena Quinn 6-1, 6-1. South Aiken's players began to make gains on other courts in the first set, but both sides knew there would be no time to breathe until the winning point was scored.
“Every court was excellent tennis and all at a very high level,” Redd said. “Gray Collegiate has a great program, so for us to go out there and beat them says a lot about their team and our team. They're all very competitive.”
South Aiken's No. 2 doubles tandem of senior Isabel Kelly and sophomore Silver Hamic settled the match with a 6-2, 6-0 win, then junior Kinsee Smith put the T-Breds ahead with a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 5 singles.
Sophomore Anrei Delariarte, who hasn't slowed down since a strong showing over the summer at the prestigious Festival of Flowers, was next with a 6-3, 6-3 victory at No. 1 singles, leaving the T-Breds a match behind . winning progress.
They got that from Rainchuso, a junior whose calm demeanor and near-flawless return game frustrated her opponent. Rainchuso posted a 6-2 victory in set one and then had a 6-5 lead in set two when Redd told her to keep answering every shot. She did just that, recording a 7-5 victory in set two, securing the match for the T-Breds.
All that remained was the No. 3 singles match, which Karis Kissiah nearly won before falling in a tiebreaker that went down to the wire. She was then “presented” with the team's spirit racket, which was in someone's car and unavailable for the team circle after the game, as the T-Breds celebrated a whole-team effort.
“I don't think one person really stood out. I think the team as a whole impresses me every time we play a game,” Redd said. “From our number 1, Anrei, a great tennis player who has only suffered one defeat all season, all the way to our number 2 in doubles, one of my players, this is her first year officially playing tennis. She and My seniors are dominating together on doubles, and that's really impressive to see. Every girl here is playing great tennis, and I was very proud to see that tonight.”
|
