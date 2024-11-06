David Warner and Ed Cowan criticize Cricket Australia for ball tampering in India's A match

Former Australia openers Ed Cowan and David Warner have hit Cricket Australia over the allegations of ball tampering in the first Australia A vs India A Test.

Speaking on the ABC Cricket podcast, Cowan said Cricket Australia (CA) had put money before integrity in a sharp rebuke.

Umpire Shawn Craig on Sunday accused India A of causing a “scratch” on the ball during the fourth innings of the tour match against Australia A.

“If you scratch it, we'll change the ball. No more discussion,” Craig told the Indian players.

As a result, the ball was switched before the fourth morning and both teams notified, but within hours India A players were effectively cleared and escaped any sanction with no evidence found as to the cause of the scratch.

Indian wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan also escaped sanction despite calling umpire Craig's decision “stupid”.

Cowan, who played 18 Tests for Australia and is a member of the ABC Sport commentary team, said Craig had been “hung out to dry” on the ABC Cricket Podcast.

“He has had no support from his employer,” Cowan said.

Ed Cowan said the referee was hung out to dry. (Getty Images: Mark Metcalfe)

“The problem is similar to any other time India is disadvantaged: they threaten to withdraw from a tour or threaten X, Y or Z and people withdraw.

“After I heard the noise, a referee thought it was scratched.

Loading…

“I'm actually a bit shocked that there would be an actual press release saying there's nothing left to see here. We're going to continue with this test series, which will hopefully close the gap in our test.” balance.

“My underlying problem here is that you don't get to choose when integrity matters.”

Warner, meanwhile, said the entire incident had been “crushed” due to the upcoming tour of India and that Cricket Australia had swept the allegation under the carpet.

“They obviously crushed it as quickly as they could, given that India is coming here this summer,” Warner said on Wednesday.

“But if the referees think something has happened, I'm sure there will be a follow-up.

“The referees or the match referee should be standing here to answer questions.”

Asked whether it should be irrelevant that India would face five Tests this summer, Warner said: “That's what I'm saying”.

“I think the match referee should come out and address his own staff, the referees.

Loading…

“And if they stand by the referee's decisions, you have to stand up for that. That's clearly a statement that CA needs to release. I didn't see anything.”

Warner was named Sydney Thunder's new BBL captain on Wednesday, a fortnight after his lifetime leadership ban was lifted by CA when the governing body withdrew the last remaining sanction from the 2018 ball-tampering saga.

Warner and Steve Smith were handed 12-month bans by CA over the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal, while Cameron Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban after cameras clearly caught him applying sandpaper to the ball during the Test.

CA remained adamant that no evidence could be found as to how the ball was scratched in Mackay, and that the matter was rightly deemed closed.

“The correct process was followed for replacing the ball. The officials subsequently determined, based on the available information, that no further action was necessary,” a CA spokesperson said.

ABC/AAP