The Virginia High School League told the Fairfax County Times that its officials have recommended a two-year postseason ban for football at Hayfield Secondary School amid investigations into alleged recruiting improprieties by head football coach Daryl Overton.

Mike McCall, director of communications for the Virginia High School League, told the Fairfax County Times that an appeals committee met Monday with Fairfax County Public Schools officials to decide whether to uphold our recommendation or Hayfield's appeal.

If the appeal committee maintains our probation advice, the committee can, if it wishes, increase or decrease our advice. The appeals committee has 48 hours to make a decision. We expect that decision on Wednesday, McCall noted.

McCall would not detail the allegations, saying: Our policy is that all information must come from the schools involved. You must contact Hayfield for documentation.

Hayfield Secondary School continues to work closely with the Virginia High School League and we have no further updates at this time, the Fairfax County Public Schools spokesperson said.

This saga began in February when Overton was hired as head coach of the Hayfield football program after capturing back-to-back state championships with the Freedom High School Eagles in Woodbridge. At the time, Hayfield was coming off a 6-5 season and a 41-19 loss to West Springfield in the playoffs.

However, in the spring, allegations of illegal recruitment and an overwhelming number of transfers began to circulate. The Fairfax County Times learned that a roster of players had transferred to Hayfield from Freedom, along with players from area private schools, including St. Johns College High School in Washington, D.C., and DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland. school officials raised concerns about the transfers, with one school official reportedly transferred to another school when she expressed concern that several students would be immediately enrolled in Hayfield by identifying themselves as homeless students, a federal protection that would allow rapid transfers to schools possible.

In addition, parents alleged that Hayfield coaching officials made arrangements for single mothers to use their home addresses in the Hayfield school district for transfer students. Overton and school officials denied the allegations.

According to sources, VHSL informed Hayfield officials last week that it has recommended the suspension of the playoffs for two seasons. Saturday was Hayfield assistant coach Jeffrey Overton responded to the VHSL decision and posted the following on the social media platform X: The devil is a liar. No weapon against us will prosper. We did everything the right way, [sic] this is a personal attack from sick people.

That same day, another Hayfield assistant coach, P.J. Seilhamer, arrived postedJust keep poking the bear. We come for all of you. No fucking mercy. He added an image with the text: Hayfield vs. Everybody.

This season, the Hawks are 8-1, with their lone loss coming against Riverdale Baptist, a private school in Maryland. The team won 70-0, 64-0 and 70-6. The team has recorded more than five shutouts this season alone and scored more than 50 points in each of their wins. Their only loss was a 55-30 loss.

Running back Jeff Overton Jr., a senior who has committed to play for Virginia Tech, has been the driving force for the Hawks, along with quarterback Isaiah French and wide receivers Vincent Ordenes and Juju Preston, all recruits from outside the school. Preston and Overton Jr. played for Freedom High School last season.

Ordenes played in DeMatha while French arrived from St. Johns. Defensively, the Hawks are led by linebacker Braxton Hunt, a transfer from Freedom High School, and defensive back Jachai Hughes, another transfer.

In late August, Michelle Reid, superintendent of Fairfax County Public Schools, stood in the Hayfields auditorium during a fiery community meeting in Alexandria, flanked by her top legal and communications officers in the front row. She told about 150 parents, staff and community members that an internal investigation had cleared Darryl Overton and school district administrators of any wrongdoing related to allegations of financial impropriety, retaliation and illegal recruitment of more than 30 football players for the school.

Standing next to her lead attorney, John Foster, and Hayfield principal, Darin Thompson, Reid said, “It is clear to me that, based on the reports I have seen, Coach Overton has full confidence at this time has that our director, Dr. Thompson, has my full confidence

Until there is evidence to the contrary, full confidence will continue, Reid continued.

Reid then abruptly ended the hour-long meeting in just 27 minutes and 40 seconds and announced she would not be answering any more questions.

Contact the Fairfax County Times at [email protected] with any tips.