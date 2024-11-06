Doubletake Tennis Bag Review: Tried and Tested





Tested and reviewed by Hilary Pollack Hilary Pollack Let's talk feature The Melbourne's strongest point is its ability to retain everything you may want to take a tennis match, training or lesson well organized and within easy reach. There's a water bottle pocket on the outside of the bag, and the top zipper opens to reveal an additional set of pockets, suitable for everything from ball cans to sunscreen to chapstick. Two pockets are lined with a soft, fluffy fabric to protect your oversized Givenchy sunglasses (JK, mine cost $15 dupes from Amazon) and iPhone 13 Pro with a long crack, and there's a carabiner to hold your keys. I also brought sunscreen for face and body, an extra pair of shoes, and my Aphex Twin hat and still had plenty of room left. Do you have to throw your sweaty tank top in your bag after a match? The wet/dry “stink-free” compartment keeps it separate from the rest of your gear. (That's what I've been told, but I haven't been sweating that much because my tennis coach is still desperately trying to improve my serve, so I spend a lot of time in one place.) The bag also has a tip: proof design, which means it remains upright, even when fully packed. If you're feeling generous and willing to lug around your partner's belongings, this bag has room for two rackets and two ball cans or large water bottles. Since my instructor brings the balls and we are going through a heat wave where I live, I like to pack two water bottles, one in the easy-access outer sleeve and another in the inside. (It's also water resistant, which means spills or unexpected thunderstorms are NBD.) Most tennis bags zip all the way around your racket(s), creating a shape that in my opinion has too much in common with a body bag. I love that the Melbourne bag protects the head of your racket while exposing the shaft and handle; This makes it super easy to grab your racket with one quick zip. My favorite feature The convertible straps go a long way for me. Wearing the Melbourne as a backpack is obviously the convenient choice if you have your hands full with things like flowers from your adoring fans or a double-fisted boba for you and your tennis partner, but if you're just taking a quick trip from your car to the field, the longer carrying strap definitely comes in handy. I think the tip-resistant design is another big plus, because who wants their nice backpack to lie on the floor like a discarded teddy bear? It's so much chicer to have him upright and alert, waiting for you to jog over and grab a quick sip of ice water and a dab of sunscreen. The verdict: is it worth the investment? There's no doubt that Doubletake has put a lot of thought into making this bag as functional as possible without sacrificing style. With tennis having a major moment, it only makes sense that a brand would go a step further and create a yassified racket bag, and the Melbourne protects and organizes all your personal items while looking damn good. Priced at $184 to $204, depending on color, this bag is priced for those who don't mind spending a little more money for a bag with a sleeker, better-equipped design than the typical racquet bag. Does it help my backhand? Probably not, but I'll look good if I show up while I work on the court's final ruling.

