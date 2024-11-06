Dych, Indiana hockey finally makes it together during DePaul weekend





Every time the Indiana Hoosiers take the ice, it comes with a target on its back. Despite a modest 4-8 record this weekend, Indiana proudly carries on the national championship legacy, which comes with its own challenges. First-year head coach Mark Dych acknowledged some of the struggle. As expected, there is still a bit of arrogance left from last year, but we are still fighting and putting everything together in the end, Dych said. That goes hand-in-hand with Indiana's juggernaut of an opening portion of its schedule, which Dych considered all national-caliber teams. The Zamboni slid onto the ice for the second time this season at Frank Southern Ice Arena as the DePaul Blue Demons traveled down I-65 to Bloomington. Fresh off a series split with Kentucky last weekend, Indiana had a chance to post its first winning streak of the 2024-2025 season, and did so with a pair of 3-1 and 7-1 wins over the Blue Demons this past weekend . weekend. In a physical battle Saturday, Indiana and DePaul remained in a scoreless deadlock after the first 20 minutes. The slow pace continued until the Blue Demons finally broke through just 49 seconds into the middle frame, claiming a slim 1-0 lead which they continued into the second intermission. For the Hoosiers, the locker room is not only a space to regroup and catch your breath, it is also a sanctuary of brotherhood. In this circle, the team reorients itself, using each other's strength and determination to turn the game around. Dych's team had no intention of going down without a fight. The former Purdue assistant coach knows the game inside and out, with more than 850 games behind the bench, ranging from youth leagues to collegiate club hockey. He brought that wealth of experience to the break and provided a fresh, fiery approach to the final period, shaped by the leadership of Indiana's senior players. Among them, Ithan DeLorenzo and Will Gerami have risen to the occasion, and Dych calls them two of the program's all-time greats. On the hockey side, he mentions that their point production speaks for itself. Everyone recognizes them as our leaders, and they have done a good job of steering us in the right direction, Dych said. Gerami and DeLorenzo became involved in the comeback. The Hoosiers' power play unit came through as Luke Slaven grabbed the top corner to even the scoresheet. Just over a minute later, sophomore Davis Jegers won a puck battle to see Indiana take a 2-1 lead. From there, the Hoosiers locked down defensively and Jake Rock sealed the deal with an empty-net goal, completing a thrilling 3-1 comeback with three unanswered goals. Indiana continued its momentum Sunday, posting a dominant 7-1 win over DePaul and extending its winning streak to three games. The Hoosiers now sit at 6-8 and will look to their veteran leaders to help solidify their identity as the middle portion of their season progresses. Next, Indiana will take on Miami (Ohio) in a home-and-home series beginning Nov. 7 in Oxford, Ohio, with the second game the following evening in Bloomington. More

