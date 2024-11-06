The World Table Tennis for Health Festival 2024 concluded in honor of unity, friendship and shared passion!

November 6, 2024

The World Table Tennis for Health Festival 2024, held in Maizires-ls-Metz, France, from October 23 to 27, concluded with a celebration of camaraderie, joy and mutual support. This year's event marked the festival's largest gathering to date, with a record 156 participants from 25 countries and territories. Over five days, players, caregivers, coaches and spectators connected through shared passion, friendship and inspiring energy through table tennis. The festival was buzzing with exciting action and emotional moments. Despite certain operational challenges resulting from our attempt to introduce a new competition format, the overwhelming support from participants and fans has reaffirmed our mission. Next year we aim to work more closely with the Parkinson's and Alzheimer's community, to bring an even better event to Helsingborg, Sweden.

The festival started with the two most important championships: the Parkinson's World Table Tennis Championships and the Alzheimer's World Table Tennis Championships. The competitions included exciting and inspiring men's and women's doubles and singles, as well as mixed doubles in three classes at the Parkinson's Championships, and men's and women's doubles at the Alzheimer's Championships.

Participants included familiar faces and newcomers from around the world, with three countries and territories, Luxembourg, Norway and Jersey, making their debut.

The spirit of sportsmanship was palpable and resilience and determination radiated from every table. But more importantly, it was the joy of play, the connections forged and the understanding of shared life challenges that stayed in everyone's hearts. (Click here to view the competition results)

Also integral to the festival was the two-day World Table Tennis for Health Congress, which brought together innovative minds and valuable insights into the fields of health and neurodegenerative diseases.

Esteemed speakers from leading organizations and institutions, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), presented their latest research and shared practical approaches to using table tennis to improve well-being and combat Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease.

The conference visitors were actively involved, asked interesting questions and provoked reflective discussions.

As a partnership between the ITTF Foundation and Table Tennis Connections, the extensive NeuroPong Handbook was launched at the conference. Aiming to meet the growing need for guidance in using table tennis to slow or improve the progression of neurodegenerative diseases, this resource provides scientific knowledge and practical instructions to improve the quality of life of people with multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's and improve dementia. (Click here to go to the manual)

The conference saw a major milestone in our ambassador program when table tennis legend Zoran Primorac was announced as the ITTF Foundation's newest ambassador. His commitment to promoting the positive values ​​of table tennis, especially as they relate to health, will inspire future initiatives to build on the Foundation's mission.

One month before the first World Esports Table Tennis Championships in Sweden, a lively VR table tennis activity built up the players' lounge at the festival.

The VR activity was accessible to all skill levels and ages and allowed everyone to immerse themselves in the thrill of table tennis, without the limitations of space and equipment. Festival participants, coaches, carers and fans all joined in and discovered the fun and excitement of this experience.

The heart-warming award and closing ceremony was marked by shared happiness and mutual support among the medalists and all participants. The atmosphere embodied a celebration of unity.

When the French Local Organizing Committee solemnly handed over the ITTF Foundation flag to the representative of the Swedish Table Tennis Association, it marked the announcement that Sweden would host the event in 2025.

Looking ahead to the 2025 edition in Sweden, we express our deepest gratitude to the Festival's main sponsor, Ultimate Table Tennis, whose continued support has been instrumental in achieving our goals. We also express our sincere appreciation to the referee, umpires, volunteers and the local organizing committee, including the Maizires-ls-Metz Table Tennis Club, the Moselle Departmental Committee and the Grand Est Table Tennis League, whose efforts and dedication brought from the very beginning this global event reality and success.

Special thanks go to the city council of Maizires-ls-Metz, the Moselle department and the French Table Tennis Federation (FFTT) for their solid support, as well as to France Parkinson for enriching the congress with their contributions. In addition, we would like to thank everyone who visited the Foundations stand at the venue and to the more than 60 people who played fun games with us and donated generously, helping to further our projects, mission and vision for a healthier, more inclusive world have received a boost.

As we bid farewell to this year's edition, we are extremely grateful to all the participants who overcame countless challenges to join us and be part of the festival. In our minds, you are the superheroes who embody not only the resilience of determined athletes, but also an inspiration to us all. The ITTF Foundation team will continue the lessons and motivation for improvement from this unforgettable week and are eagerly looking forward to seeing everyone in Helsingborg, Sweden next year for the World Table Tennis for Health Festival 2025. Please come again join us to celebrate the resilience, friendship and boundless joy of table tennis!