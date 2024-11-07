AHSAA first round games have been rescheduled





(This story has been updated to add new information.) The first round of the Alabama high school football playoffs has received some excitement due to the expected weather in the state. As early as Tuesday, reports emerged from across the state that games were being moved to Thursday due to the rain that swept through the state on Friday, or at least the chance of rain. Most of the affected games are in south Alabama, around the Mobile area, but some games in north Alabama were affected. Please check back here throughout the week as more games may be affected. PLAYOFF EXAMPLE:Alabama high school football: USA Today Sports Network breaks down AHSAA Playoffs AHSAA sues things:Coosa Christian sues AHSAA to overturn forfeits and return to football playoffs AHSAA lawsuit dismissed:Lawsuit challenging Alabama High School Athletic Association transfer rule dismissed Alabama high school football playoffs: Which AHSAA first-round games have been moved to Thursday? Ohatchee at Fyffe Chelsea and Saraland Vestavia Hills by Mary G. Montgomery Fairhope near Hoover Hale County at Bayside Academy Coaches: If your game has been moved, please contact [email protected] or [email protected] to add it to the list Alabama high school football: AHSAA round one playoff pairs Class 7A Bob Jones at Auburn Daphne at Thompson Austin-based business Hewitt-Trussville near Baker Vestavia Hills near Mary Montgomery Central Phoenix City by James Clemens Fairhope near Hoover Florence near Opelika Class 6A Bessemerstad on Pike Road St. Paul's in Helena Percy Julian in Hueytown Benjamin Russell at Spanish Fort Chelsea and Saraland Wetumpka at McAdory McGill Tools in Spain Park Northridge in Russell County Buckhorn in Oxford Minor at Hartselle Pell City near Fort Payne Athens at Homewood Cullman at Parker Mountain Brook in Southside-Gadsden Mortimer Jordan at Muscle Shoals Gadsden City in Clay-Chalkville Class 5A Holtville in Catholic Montgomery Citronelle in Shelby County Greenville in Central Clay County North side at Williamson Sipsey Valley near Vigor Eufaula in Beauregard UMS Wright at Demopolis Elmore County in Andalusia Arab at Moody Wenonah in Russellville Jacksonville-Scottsboro Ardmore at Ramsay Lawrence County on the corner Center for Boaz G. W. Carver in Fairview Guntersville in Leeds Class 4A Fairfield in Dale County W. S. Neal in St. James Straugn at Pleasant Grove Handley in St. Michael Bullock County in Jackson Opp in Bibb County Mobile Christian in Tallassee Oak Grove in Ashford Westminster Christian in Cherokee County Hamilton and Central Florence Alexandria in North Jackson Brooks at Dora Hatton near Good Hope Anniston near Randolph Fayette County in West Morgan Madison Academy in Hokes Bluff Class 3A Dadeville at Montgomery Academy Hillcrest Evergreen near Southside Selma Alabama Christian at Glenwood School Hale County at Bayside Academy Thorsby at T. R. Miller Trinity in Randolph County Excelling in Thomasville Beulah at Houston Academy Collinsville in Piedmont Vinemont in Lauderdale County Ohatchee at Fyffe Rogers at Gordo Colbert County in Winfield Weaver at Sylvania Midfielder at Mars Hill Bible Geraldine at Locust Fork Class 2A Lanett at Cottonwood Washington County in Goshen Houston County in Reeltown Luverne at JU Blacksher Zion Chapel in Clarke County Ariton in Loachapka St. Lukes at Highland Home Horseshoe Bend at Providence Christian Red Bay in the southeast Sulligent in Pleasant Valley Cold Springs in Winston County Sand rock near Vincent North Sand Mountain at Tuscaloosa Academy Susan Moore at Decatur Heritage Aliceville near Pisgah Lexington near Falkville Class 1A Keith at McKenzie Milry from University Charter School Florala in Maplesville Choctaw County at Sweet Water Pickens Academy in Leroy Georgiana at Autauga Academy Southern Choctaw in Linden Verbena on Elba Valleyhead near Wadley Hubbertville in Meek Christian victory in Spring Garden Addison at Berry Cherokee near Lynn Donoho at Appalachian Pickens County in Hackleburg Ragland in Winterboro Alabama high school football: AISA round one playoff pairings Class AAA Clarke Prep at Chambers Banks in Monroe Valiant at Fort Dale Morgan at Bessemer Class AA Jackson in Lowndes (November 7) Crenshaw at Patrician Abbeville in South Choctaw Wilcox at Sparta Class A (8-man) North River at Cornerstone Southern preparation for Gospel Meadowview near Springwood Lakeshore in Macon East

