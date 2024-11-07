Sports
AHSAA first round games have been rescheduled
(This story has been updated to add new information.)
The first round of the Alabama high school football playoffs has received some excitement due to the expected weather in the state.
As early as Tuesday, reports emerged from across the state that games were being moved to Thursday due to the rain that swept through the state on Friday, or at least the chance of rain. Most of the affected games are in south Alabama, around the Mobile area, but some games in north Alabama were affected.
Please check back here throughout the week as more games may be affected.
Alabama high school football playoffs: Which AHSAA first-round games have been moved to Thursday?
Ohatchee at Fyffe
Chelsea and Saraland
Vestavia Hills by Mary G. Montgomery
Fairhope near Hoover
Hale County at Bayside Academy
Coaches: If your game has been moved, please contact [email protected] or [email protected] to add it to the list
Alabama high school football: AHSAA round one playoff pairs
Class 7A
Bob Jones at Auburn
Daphne at Thompson
Austin-based business
Hewitt-Trussville near Baker
Vestavia Hills near Mary Montgomery
Central Phoenix City by James Clemens
Fairhope near Hoover
Florence near Opelika
Class 6A
Bessemerstad on Pike Road
St. Paul's in Helena
Percy Julian in Hueytown
Benjamin Russell at Spanish Fort
Chelsea and Saraland
Wetumpka at McAdory
McGill Tools in Spain Park
Northridge in Russell County
Buckhorn in Oxford
Minor at Hartselle
Pell City near Fort Payne
Athens at Homewood
Cullman at Parker
Mountain Brook in Southside-Gadsden
Mortimer Jordan at Muscle Shoals
Gadsden City in Clay-Chalkville
Class 5A
Holtville in Catholic Montgomery
Citronelle in Shelby County
Greenville in Central Clay County
North side at Williamson
Sipsey Valley near Vigor
Eufaula in Beauregard
UMS Wright at Demopolis
Elmore County in Andalusia
Arab at Moody
Wenonah in Russellville
Jacksonville-Scottsboro
Ardmore at Ramsay
Lawrence County on the corner
Center for Boaz
G. W. Carver in Fairview
Guntersville in Leeds
Class 4A
Fairfield in Dale County
W. S. Neal in St. James
Straugn at Pleasant Grove
Handley in St. Michael
Bullock County in Jackson
Opp in Bibb County
Mobile Christian in Tallassee
Oak Grove in Ashford
Westminster Christian in Cherokee County
Hamilton and Central Florence
Alexandria in North Jackson
Brooks at Dora
Hatton near Good Hope
Anniston near Randolph
Fayette County in West Morgan
Madison Academy in Hokes Bluff
Class 3A
Dadeville at Montgomery Academy
Hillcrest Evergreen near Southside Selma
Alabama Christian at Glenwood School
Hale County at Bayside Academy
Thorsby at T. R. Miller
Trinity in Randolph County
Excelling in Thomasville
Beulah at Houston Academy
Collinsville in Piedmont
Vinemont in Lauderdale County
Ohatchee at Fyffe
Rogers at Gordo
Colbert County in Winfield
Weaver at Sylvania
Midfielder at Mars Hill Bible
Geraldine at Locust Fork
Class 2A
Lanett at Cottonwood
Washington County in Goshen
Houston County in Reeltown
Luverne at JU Blacksher
Zion Chapel in Clarke County
Ariton in Loachapka
St. Lukes at Highland Home
Horseshoe Bend at Providence Christian
Red Bay in the southeast
Sulligent in Pleasant Valley
Cold Springs in Winston County
Sand rock near Vincent
North Sand Mountain at Tuscaloosa Academy
Susan Moore at Decatur Heritage
Aliceville near Pisgah
Lexington near Falkville
Class 1A
Keith at McKenzie
Milry from University Charter School
Florala in Maplesville
Choctaw County at Sweet Water
Pickens Academy in Leroy
Georgiana at Autauga Academy
Southern Choctaw in Linden
Verbena on Elba
Valleyhead near Wadley
Hubbertville in Meek
Christian victory in Spring Garden
Addison at Berry
Cherokee near Lynn
Donoho at Appalachian
Pickens County in Hackleburg
Ragland in Winterboro
Alabama high school football: AISA round one playoff pairings
Class AAA
Clarke Prep at Chambers
Banks in Monroe
Valiant at Fort Dale
Morgan at Bessemer
Class AA
Jackson in Lowndes (November 7)
Crenshaw at Patrician
Abbeville in South Choctaw
Wilcox at Sparta
Class A (8-man)
North River at Cornerstone
Southern preparation for Gospel
Meadowview near Springwood
Lakeshore in Macon East
|
