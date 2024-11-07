FGCU's Hockey Club takes on Arkansas for back-to-back wins – Eagle Media

FGCU's Division II hockey team returned to Hertz Arena Friday, Nov. 1-2, to take on the University of Arkansas Razorbacks. The Eagles earned two high-scoring wins against the Razorbacks, raising their season record to 6-3.

The Razorbacks started the period with a goal from forward Jack Lehman on a power play. Less than two minutes later, Eagles forward Adam Beauvais scored his first goal of the season

A 10th-minute goal from forward Jordan Comilla put FGCU ahead. Comilla's goal was followed by a power play from Arkansas forward Brenden Coon with Eagles forward Ryan O'halloran in the box for a cutting penalty. Jaiz Barner, a forward for the Eagles, ended the period by scoring a goal to take a 3-2 lead.

FGCU dominated the second period, adding four goals to the scoreboard. O'Halloran scored the first goal of the second period. Shortly afterwards, forward James Tilley scored an insurance goal for the Eagles. In the thirteenth minute, OHalloran completed a short goal with an assist from Comilla. In the remaining minute of the match, Shayne Tomlinson scored again on goal to make it 7-2 for the Eagles.

A game that started with just a few penalties from each team became intense during the third period with seven penalties for FGCU and five for Arkansas.

Razorbacks forward Trevor Borlace scored the lone goal of the third period. Borlace took advantage on a power play, which was the result of a foul penalty from Eagles goalkeeper Keegan Wise. This goal ensured that the final score reflected a 7–3 win for the Eagles.

The Eagles defeated the Razorbacks by nine goals during game two against Arkansas.

The Eagles opened the second game of the weekend with a total of four goals. Comilla put the Eagles on the board first. Beauvais scored the second goal of the first period. FGCU's captain and forward Jack Cohen scored on a power play with Arkansas forward Ayden Frolik in the box for cross-checking. The last goal of the period was scored by Comilla. They went into the locker room with a 4-0 lead.

Nearly two minutes into the second period, Eagles defenseman Andrew Jensen scored a goal.

To have a guy like Andrew in the back on defense, who can shut down other teams' top lines, but also produce offensively, it's a treat for us, and he's only going to get better in the future, said FGCU coach Eric Mabie. .

Cohen put the puck in the net again for his seventh goal of the season. O'halloran scored on a power play, which resulted from the disqualification of Arkansas' Brenden Coons. Coon was given a 10-minute misconduct with a 5-minute major added together for a total of 15 minutes for grabbing a face mask. Eagles Barner also scored on a power play, from the same penalty kick. The Razorbacks, Frolik, scored in the last 3 minutes of the period. This made the score 8-1 for the Eagles.

Arkansas changed goalkeepers recently. Graden Reis saved 30 of 38 shots during the first and second periods. Sam Haynes was the goalkeeper for the third period and defended half the shots.

The two goals scored in the third period were by FGCU. Tilley was the first to score in the third. Beauvais followed Tilley's goal with his third goal of the season; all three were between the two games against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The game ended with a 10-1 FGCU victory.

The Eagles travel for the UMass showcase at Mullins Center. The showcase is from Friday November 8 to Sunday November 10.

“We're going here next weekend for three big games in the Northeast, and we've got three good opponents,” Mabie said. So just trying to build the momentum that we have going forward and still get our games to where we want them to be is what we're focused on right now.