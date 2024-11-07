Ravichandran Ashwin | Cricket, bowling, life, career, achievements and facts





Ravichandran Ashwin (born September 17, 1986, Madras [now Chennai]state of Tamil Nadu, India) is an Indian international cricketer. He is an off-spin bowler and right-arm batsman and is considered one of the best all-rounders to play cricket for India. He has more than 750 international wickets in addition to six Test centuries. Ashwin rose to prominence in appearances for his home team, Tamil Nadu State, and his first Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He was part of the Indian men's team that won the Men's One-Day International (ODI) World Cup in 2011. Ashwin is one of only three cricketers (with Australia's Shane Warne and England's Stuart Broad) to have taken more than 500 wickets and also scored more than 3,000 runs in Test matches. In 2014, he received the Arjuna Award, India's second highest sporting honor. His memoirs I've Got the Streets: A Kutti Cricket StoryWritten with journalist Sidharth Monga and published in 2024, it chronicles his early life and cricketing journey till the end of the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Early life and career Ashwin was born in what is now Chennai, a city known for its thriving cricket culture. His father, Ravichandran, was a medium pace bowler at club level and introduced Ashwin to cricket. Ashwin played cricket for his schools, first at Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan and later at St. Bedes Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School, both in Chennai. He was initially an opening batsman, such as when he was part of the Indian under-17 squad in 2004, but by the time he turned 18, he started focusing on off-spin bowling. Simultaneously, he studied at Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering, Chennai, graduating in 2008 with a bachelor's degree in Information and Technology. In 2006, he was selected to play for Tamil Nadu and made his debut against Haryana in the Ranji Trophy, taking six wickets in his first-class debut. In February 2007, he made his List A debut (a version of the limited-overs form of one-day cricket) with two wickets against Andhra Pradesh; his Twenty20 (T20) debut followed two months later against the same opposition. He has continued to represent Tamil Nadu at domestic championships when his national duties allow him to do so; he captained Tamil Nadu to the Vijay Hazare Trophy title in the 2008-09 season and to the semi-finals of that tournament in the 2015-16 season.

Franchise cricket Based on Ashwin's strong performances in club cricket and for the Tamil Nadu team, he was picked by the Chennai Super Kings for the 2008 IPL season but did not play a match. He played just two IPL matches in 2009 but bowled well for two wickets. He had a breakout season in 2010; he took 13 wickets as CSK won the IPL trophy for the first time. He was Player of the Series in the subsequent Champions League T20 series. Ashwin built a reputation for bowling the tough overs in the powerplay and at the death (the last overs of an innings); his accuracy and economy were praised. He improved in the 2011 IPL season and his 20 wickets helped CSK retain the title. He became known for bowling the carrom ball style of spin bowling, a leg break disguised as an off break. Ashwin developed this as an improvisation of the soduku ball that he had learned while playing tennis ball cricket in Chennai. The soduku ball is considered a form of carrom ball delivery, invented and perfected on the streets of Chennai. Ashwin played for the Chennai Super Kings until the 2015 season and then for several other IPL teams. In 2016, he moved to Rising Pune Supergiant after CSK was banned for two years on corruption charges. He missed the 2017 season due to injury, before moving to the Punjab Kings as captain in 2018. In 2020, he moved to the Delhi Capitals for two seasons. Since 2022, he has been playing for the Rajasthan Royals. Ashwin is among the top 10 wicket-takers in IPL history.

International career After his star turn in 2010, Ashwin was called up to the Indian ODI team. He made his debut against Sri Lanka during a three-series tour of Zimbabwe in June 2010, taking two wickets and scoring a quick 38 runs in a losing cause. His Twenty20 International (T20I) debut later the same month included an economical one-wicket stint for 22 runs against Zimbabwe. He was part of the Indian team that won the 2010 Asia Cup and was part of the Indian squad for the ODI World Cup at home in 2011. He played only two matches in the tournament as India won, beating Sri Lanka in the final . Ashwin was part of India's winning team at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy in 2013. He was part of the Indian squad at the 2015 ODI World Cup and played eight matches as India reached the semi-finals. Towards the end of the decade, he was overlooked as India focused on wrist spinners in limited-overs matches, but he was recalled to the team after a few years and played in the 2021 and 2022 T20I World Cups. also part of the Indian squad that finished as runners-up at the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he played just one match. Ashwin made his Test debut in November 2011 against the West Indies and made an immediate impact, taking nine wickets, including six in an innings, and winning the Player of the Match award. He took four wickets in the second game of the series and scored his maiden century to go with nine wickets in the third game, winning his second Player of the Match and first Player of the Series award. He became the fastest Indian ever to reach 50 Test wickets in the first home Test against England in 2012. He continued to take wickets in favorable conditions in India but could not replicate his success during tours of Australia, New Zealand, England and South -Africa. A self-confessed cricket nerd, he continued to work on his action, and during subsequent tours of these countries his bowling improved considerably. Ashwin has continued to surpass bowling milestones over the years, especially in Tests. He shares the record for most Player of the Series awards in Test history with Sri Lankan bowling great Muttiah Muralitharan. Both have 11 prizes each. He was the fastest to reach the career milestones of 250, 300 and 350 Test wickets and the second fastest, after Muralitharan, to the 400, 450 and 500 Test wicket marks. He is second on the list of most Test wicket hauls and is in the list of top 10 Test wicket-takers of all time. He was named ICC Cricketer of the Year and ICC Test Cricketer of the Year in 2016.

