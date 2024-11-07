Over the past three seasons, the Minnesota Wild have not been what Bill Guerin wanted them to be.

Guerin told Jared Spurgeon three years ago that it was all about winning. That team set a franchise record with 113 points, but squandered a 2–1 series lead, losing to the St. Louis Blues in six games in the playoffs.

The following year, the Wild entered their Grit Era. With a robust defense and great goaltending, the Wilds' strength would propel them through April. A late-season push helped Minnesota reach the playoffs with 103 points, and they took another 2–1 lead over the Dallas Stars before losing in six games.

After another failure in the playoffs, Guerin brought things back with the subtle addition of Pat Maroon. The three-time Stanley Cup champion needed to add even more mental toughness to the locker room. However, they traded Maroon at the deadline and the Wild missed the playoffs.

But after three years of contradicting themselves, the Wild have started with an 8-1-2 record and are on their way to 134 points, a 47-point difference from last year's 87-point campaign. While some may be waiting for the shoe to drop, there are signs that it is not a mirage and that Guerin has finally built the Wild into his kind of team.

The process started when last season ended. As disappointment permeated the Wild locker room, Ryan Hartman admitted it wasn't difficult to play against. Marcus Foligno compared himself to a rusty truck that needed to be serviced. Jared Spurgeon had to undergo back and hip surgery, and many players were locked into four-year contracts, complete with move-out clauses.

For some, the rollback was a foregone conclusion, especially in the last year of significant penalties for the acquisitions of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter. While the Wild needed offense, they didn't have the salary to acquire Patrik Laine, and their decisions to sign Yakov Trenin to a four-year free-agent deal and trade for grinder Jakub Lauko felt like Guerin was trying to make the All-Meme build a team. .

But unbeknownst to many fans, Minnesota was working on their back end, an area that had doomed the Wild a year ago.

Filip Gustavsson had a strong first season with the Wild and would become a definitive No. 1 goaltender upon his arrival last season. Still, injuries sapped his effectiveness, dropping him below the 50th percentile in every category except mid-range save percentage, according to NHL Edge.



Gustavsson also had to clean up things off the ice. Wild head coach John Hynes suggested to reporters last May that the 26-year-old had a clear plan in place for him. The star stands Sarah McClellanpointed outthat the team said fitness was key to his game,and getting in the best shape for training camp was just as important to fine-tuning his mental approach.

The plan worked for Gustavsson through the first eleven games, as he ranks above the 75th percentile in every category except mid-range save percentage. Currently, he is on pace for the Vezina quality season that some thought he could have a year ago.

While Gustavsson deserves credit, he also owes the players before him a case of Mich Golden Light. James Mirtle of The Athletic noted that the Wild ranked second in expected goals against after Sunday's win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, and it doesn't seem like they're a group that's sure to decline anytime soon.

Faber has taken the leap many thought he would, ranking fifth in the NHL in ice time at 25:28 per game. The return of Spurgeon and Jonas Brodin, who was limited to just 62 games last season due to injuries, has also helped. It has ensured that Faber can play next to him on the second line Jake Middleton.

Having two effective defensive pairs has reduced the burden on the third pair, which is usually Zach Bogosian and either Jon Merrill or Declan Chisholm. That left the Wilds' backside tougher than toilet paper.

Don't believe it? Compare Sunday's win over the Maple Leafs to both games against Toronto last season. While they haven't completely eliminated the chances, the Wild have effectively pushed aside more shots, making life easier for Gustavsson. (All images courtesy of Natural Stat Trick.)

Other aspects contributed to the Wild's early success, including Kirill Kaprizov leading the league in points and Matt Boldy's fast start. Still, the defense leads the way.

Even with the Wild still a top-heavy offensive team with the league's highest shooting percentage at 13 percent, a strong defense could allow them to add a piece at the deadline or allow Guerin to make an attack next season to add as part of The plan to re-sign Kaprizov and convince other free agents to come here.

Guerin has had this vision for a long time, but never had the players to execute it. Right now, he has that team on the ice, and it could lead to the Wild getting closer to their ambitious championship aspirations.