2024-25 College Football Playoff Bracket: Updated after Week 10





The first 2024 CFP rankings were released this week, and we finally get a look at what a potential 12-team College Football Playoff Bracket could look like in December. Check out everything you need to know about the 2024-25 College Football Playoff Bracket below: 2024-25 College Football Playoff Round Playoff round 1 No. No. 12 Boise State vs. No. 5 Ohio State

No. No. 11 Alabama vs. No. 6 Texas

No. No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Penn State

No. No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 8 Tennessee Quarterfinals No. 4 BYU vs. winner of Boise State/Ohio State

No. 3 Miami (FL) vs. winner of Alabama/Texas

No. 1 Oregon vs Indiana/Tennessee winner

No. 2Georgia vs. winner of Notre Dame/Penn State Indiana and BYU are too low in the first CFP rankings | Joel Klatt show How many teams make the College Football Playoff? This year, for the first time, twelve teams will be selected for the College Football Playoff by a thirteen-member committee. From 2014-2024, four teams were selected for the College Football Playoff. How will the new CFP work with twelve teams? The expanded 12-team College Football Playoff will feature five automatic bids for the top-ranked conference champions. The remaining seven spots will be filled by the next highest ranked teams overall. The top four teams advance directly to the quarter-finals. When will the final College Football Playoff rankings be released? The final ranking of the selection committees for the 2024 season will be announced on Sunday, December 8 – also known as Selection Day. The committee will also announce the 12-team playoff round, as well as game locations and venues. Where can I watch the College Football Playoff? What channel will it be on? The College Football Playoff airs on ESPN, ABC and TNT. View the full College Football Playoff schedule for dates and times. Get more out of college football Follow your favorites for information about games, news and more

