



ATHENS, Ga. Ole Miss women's tennis will complete their fall schedule at the ITA sectionals in Athens, Georgia from November 7-10. . Ole Miss women's tennis will complete their fall schedule at the ITA sectionals in Athens, Georgia from November 7-10. The event, to be held at the Dan Magill Tennis Center, will feature round-robin play in singles and doubles over three days. Doubles are one set to six, while singles are two to three full sets. Five Rebels battle it out in the singles to end their fall campaign with a bang. This includes Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher , Ludmila Kareisova , Emma Necklace , Rachel Krzyzak And Lucie Petruzelova . In doubles, four line up to compete against the court. Two more Rebels will compete in a separate fall tournament this weekend in Georgia. Andrea Nova And Brooklyn Olson coming off a tournament at Vanderbilt, both ending with singles victories. THE REBELS

Ludmila Kareisova (Sr.) Liberec, Czech Republic – Entered the year ranked 84th in doubles with Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher

-Sealed 40th singles victory in the ITA Regionals

– 2023 NCAA Singles Championship Qualifier Emma Necklace (Jr.) Rammelsbach, Germany -Received 30th career victory at the Milwaukee Tennis Classic

-Received 20th career doubles win at ITA Regionals

– Ended 2024 with a 17-11 singles record and a 7-4 doubles record Rachel Krzyzak (Sr.) Milton, Ontario, Canada – Led the team in singles wins with an overall record of 18-9

– Career singles record of 45-34 Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher (Sr.) –La Perche, France – Enters the year ranked 84th in doubles with Ludmila Kareisova – Hastalllied double-digit wins in doubles all three years of her career Andrea Nova (So.) Prague, Czech Republic – Recorded first singles win in June Stewart

– Came to Ole Miss was ranked No. 298 in the ITF Junior Rankings

– Achieved 13 wins in the 2023-2024 season Brooklyn Olson (Fr.) Kansas City, Kansas – First victory in singles against June Stewart

– Blue Chip five-star recruit

– Ranked 704 in the ITF singles rankings

– Reached the Sweet 16 of the Les Petits As Junior Tournament in 2020 Lucie Petruzelova (Sr.) Zasova, Czech Republic – Joins Ole Miss after three seasons at Charlotte

-Received first victory as a Rebel at the Milwaukee Tennis Classic

– Achieved 70 overall wins in singles at ITA Regionals

– Two-time All-Conference USA honoree THE FIELD Georgia

Chestnut brown

Central Florida

Cincinnati

Clemson

Florida Atlantic Ocean

Florida

State of Florida

Georgia Tech

Indiana

Kentucky

LSU

Ole ma'am

Tennessee

Tulan

Vanderbilt

Xavier FAMILIAR FACES Ole Miss has five returning players from last year's team. Kette appears to be wrapping up her second year in her second fall as a rebel. The three-headed monster of seniors Kareisová, Krzyzak and Leclercq-Ficher will have a big impact this season. In 2024, Kyzyzak led the team in singles wins (18). TRANSFER TO THE SIP The Rebels added Petruzelova from Charlotte through the transfer portal. Petruzelova spent three seasons at Charlotte, compiling a combined record of 66-25 in singles and a record of 58-42 in doubles. The senior is five wins shy of a career record of 75 singles wins after an excellent run at the ITA Regionals. Petruzelova advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating three opponents in straight sets, including Alice Battesi of Auburn 6-4, 6-1. FIRST year PHENOM Olson, a Blue Chip five-star recruit from Kansas City, Kansas, began her collegiate career as a Rebel this season. She was ranked No. 704 in the ITF singles rankings and was the No. 26 recruit in the country. She made her doubles debut at the ITA Southern Regionals with Petruzelova and advanced to the top 16. For more information about Ole Miss Women's Tennis, follow the Rebels on Twitter at@OleMissWTennison Facebook atOleMissWTennisand on Instagram at@OleMissWTennis. Also follow coach Beyers on Twitter,@MarkBeyers.

