Northwestern University





EVANSTON, Ill. Northwestern Field Hockey continues its historic run in 2024, claiming an impressive number of Big Ten accolades, including Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Goalkeeper of the YearAnd Coach of the Year. This marks the first time since 2006 (Ohio State) that a Big Ten team has won Player, Offensive Player and Coach of the Year awards. Player of the Year: Maddie Zimmer Sr., M+ Zimmer, a three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection, earns the prestigious Big Ten Player of the Year title after a stellar season. The senior midfielder started all 18 games for the Wildcats and contributed 7 goals and 7 assists for 21 points. Her 1.17 points per game ranked 8th in the Big Ten and 76th nationally, and her 0.39 assists per game ranked her 8th in the conference. Zimmer's career-high performance against UMass (9/1/24) included two goals and an assist, cementing her status as a key leader on the team. She becomes the first Northwestern player to win this award since Gretchen Scheuermann in 1994 and the fifth Wildcat in program history. Offensive Player of the Year: Ashley Sessa Zo., F Sessa's offensive firepower led Northwestern in goals (20), assists (13) and points (53) this season. Her 2.94 points per game topped both the Big Ten and the nation. She recorded a hat trick in the Wildcats' win over Rutgers (10/4/24) and was a driving force in Northwestern's high-powered offense, ranked second in the Big Ten and fourth nationally in goals per match (3.67). Sessa is the first Wildcat to win Offensive Player of the Year since Chelsea Armstrong in 2011 and the fourth overall in program history. Goalkeeper of the Year: Annabel Skubisz Gr., GK+ For the second year in a row, Skubisz claims Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year honors. The graduate goalkeeper led the Big Ten and ranked second nationally with a 0.51 goals against average, while her 0.885 save percentage led both the conference and the nation. Skubisz allowed just nine goals and recorded 11 shutouts all season, tying for first in the nation. Her consistent play anchored Northwestern's defense throughout the season. Coach of the Year: Tracey Fuchs Head Coach Tracey Fuchs was named Big Ten Coach of the Year for the third time in her career, leading Northwestern to its best start in program history. Fuchs, who also earned the award in 2013 and 2023, is the first Big Ten coach to win back-to-back awards since Iowa's Lisa Cellucci (2019-2021). She now sits just one win away from having the fifth-most wins by a head coach in Big Ten history. All-Big Ten teams Northwestern placed seven players on the All-Big Ten teams, tying a program record for the second year in a row. Five Wildcats were named to the First Team, while two earned Second Team honors. Three Wildcats were named to the All-Freshman Team, the first of its kind. + unanimous selections All-Big Ten first team All-Big Ten Second team All-freshman team Award for sportsmanship With their impressive individual performances, the Wildcats continue to set the standard for excellence in the Big Ten and are on track for a deep postseason run.

